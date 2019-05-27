AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 4.9 GHz clock speed announced at Computex 2019

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    At Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, AMD has officially announced the 3rd Gen high-performance Ryzen CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, which cost 50% less than the Intel's Core i9-9920X CPU. Here is everything you need to know about the latest 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs from AMD.

    Just like the AMD Vega VII GPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is based on 7nm architecture, which results in lower power consumption, compared to the competition (Intel CPUs are based on 14nm architecture. The Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12 core CPU with 24 threads and costs just $499 or Rs 35,000.

    Unlike the Intel Core i9-9920X, the Ryzen 9 3900X has a smaller TDP (Thermal Design Power) at 105W, and with a boost clock speed of 4.9 GHz on all twelve cores. According to the demo showcased at the Computex 2019, the Ryzen 9 3900X is 19% faster than the Intel Core i9-9920X, which costs at least twice as much as the Ryzen 9 3900X.

    Along with the top of the line Ryzen 9 3900X, the company has also unveiled the Ryzen 9 3600, which is a 6 core 12 thread CPU, which costs $199, and the Ryzen 3700X comes with 8 core and 16 thread option for 4329. Lastly, the semi-flagship product, the Ryzen 3800X is again an 8 core processor with 16 threads and costs $399.

     

    New GPUs

    Along with the new CPUs, the company has also launched the AMD Navi graphics units, which will power the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5000 GPUs. The all-new RX 5000 series GPUs with Navi units will be available by July 2019.

    Here are the detailed specifications for the all-new 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. which will be available from the 7th of July 2019.

    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

    • 12 cores and 24 threads
    • 4.9 GHz boost clock speed
    • 70 MB Cache
    • 105W TDP
    • $499

    AMD Ryzen 3800X

    • 8 cores and 16 threads
    • 4.5 GHz boost clock speed
    • 32 MB Cache
    • 105W TDP
    • $399

    AMD Ryzen 3700X

    • 8 cores and 16 threads
    • 4.4 GHz boost clock speed
    • 36 MB Cache
    • 65W TDP
    • $329

    AMD Ryzen 3600

    • 6 cores and 12 threads
    • 4.4 GHz boost clock speed
    • 36 MB Cache
    • 65W TDP
    • $199

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
