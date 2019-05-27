AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 4.9 GHz clock speed announced at Computex 2019 News oi-Vivek AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is based on 7nm architecture

At Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, AMD has officially announced the 3rd Gen high-performance Ryzen CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, which cost 50% less than the Intel's Core i9-9920X CPU. Here is everything you need to know about the latest 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs from AMD.

Based on 7nm architecture

Just like the AMD Vega VII GPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is based on 7nm architecture, which results in lower power consumption, compared to the competition (Intel CPUs are based on 14nm architecture. The Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12 core CPU with 24 threads and costs just $499 or Rs 35,000.

Unlike the Intel Core i9-9920X, the Ryzen 9 3900X has a smaller TDP (Thermal Design Power) at 105W, and with a boost clock speed of 4.9 GHz on all twelve cores. According to the demo showcased at the Computex 2019, the Ryzen 9 3900X is 19% faster than the Intel Core i9-9920X, which costs at least twice as much as the Ryzen 9 3900X.

Along with the top of the line Ryzen 9 3900X, the company has also unveiled the Ryzen 9 3600, which is a 6 core 12 thread CPU, which costs $199, and the Ryzen 3700X comes with 8 core and 16 thread option for 4329. Lastly, the semi-flagship product, the Ryzen 3800X is again an 8 core processor with 16 threads and costs $399.

Here's an exclusive #COMPUTEX2019 look at the newest edition to the Ryzen family, the 12 core/24 thread 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor. https://t.co/OgLHoqWv9T pic.twitter.com/75FzfpdiKx — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) May 27, 2019

New GPUs

Along with the new CPUs, the company has also launched the AMD Navi graphics units, which will power the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5000 GPUs. The all-new RX 5000 series GPUs with Navi units will be available by July 2019.

Here are the detailed specifications for the all-new 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. which will be available from the 7th of July 2019.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

12 cores and 24 threads

4.9 GHz boost clock speed

70 MB Cache

105W TDP

$499

AMD Ryzen 3800X

8 cores and 16 threads

4.5 GHz boost clock speed

32 MB Cache

105W TDP

$399

AMD Ryzen 3700X

8 cores and 16 threads

4.4 GHz boost clock speed

36 MB Cache

65W TDP

$329

AMD Ryzen 3600

6 cores and 12 threads

4.4 GHz boost clock speed

36 MB Cache

65W TDP

$199