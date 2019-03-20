AMD RX 590 gets a huge price cut to compete against GTX 1660: Now available for $220 News oi-Vivek AMD RX 590 offers 8 GB GDDR5 video memory

Nvidia Recently launched the Nvidia GTX GeForce 1660 GPU, which is marketed as one of the best value for money 1080p gaming GPU. Now, just a few hours after the launch of the GTX 1160, AMD has made a huge price cut on the AMD RX 590, which is now available for $220.

The AMD RX 590 offers slightly better performance, compared to the AMD RX 580. The RX 590 provides up to 10 to 15% improved gaming performance with respect to RX 580, and the newly launched Sapphire's 'Special Edition' RX 590 seems like a good GPU for those who do not want to invest too much into the gaming RIG or for those who are planning to build a budget RIG.

The AMD RX 590 GPU is optimized to offer the best performance on games like Strange Brigade, The Division 2, CS: Go, and other eSports games.

Here is the review of the AMD RX 580 GPU. The RX 580 is also a great mid-tier GPU, which can handle most of the modern AAA titles with ease, offering 60+ fps on games like Tomb Rider, Stranger Brigade, and GTA V with high-graphics settings. As of now, the RX 580 is available in India for Rs 28,000 on Amazon and other e-commerce websites.

AMD RX 590 Sapphire's 'Special Edition' specs

Compute Units - 36

Base Frequency - Up to 1469 MHz

Boost Frequency - Up to 1545 MHz

Max Performance - Up to 7.1 TFLOPs

Max Memory Size - 8 GB

Max. Memory Bandwidth - 256 GB/s

AMD's Raise the Game: Fully Loaded bundle

Users who buy the Radeon RX 590 GPU will get free PC versions of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2 up to $180 in value. So, with the graphics card, you will also get free and the latest AAA games for free of cost.