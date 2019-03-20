ENGLISH

    AMD RX 590 gets a huge price cut to compete against GTX 1660: Now available for $220

    AMD RX 590 offers 8 GB GDDR5 video memory

    By
    |

    Nvidia Recently launched the Nvidia GTX GeForce 1660 GPU, which is marketed as one of the best value for money 1080p gaming GPU. Now, just a few hours after the launch of the GTX 1160, AMD has made a huge price cut on the AMD RX 590, which is now available for $220.

    AMD RX 590 gets a huge price cut to compete against GTX 1660

     

    The AMD RX 590 offers slightly better performance, compared to the AMD RX 580. The RX 590 provides up to 10 to 15% improved gaming performance with respect to RX 580, and the newly launched Sapphire's 'Special Edition' RX 590 seems like a good GPU for those who do not want to invest too much into the gaming RIG or for those who are planning to build a budget RIG.

    The AMD RX 590 GPU is optimized to offer the best performance on games like Strange Brigade, The Division 2, CS: Go, and other eSports games.

    Here is the review of the AMD RX 580 GPU. The RX 580 is also a great mid-tier GPU, which can handle most of the modern AAA titles with ease, offering 60+ fps on games like Tomb Rider, Stranger Brigade, and GTA V with high-graphics settings. As of now, the RX 580 is available in India for Rs 28,000 on Amazon and other e-commerce websites.

    AMD RX 590 Sapphire's 'Special Edition' specs

    • Compute Units - 36
    • Base Frequency - Up to 1469 MHz
    • Boost Frequency - Up to 1545 MHz
    • Max Performance - Up to 7.1 TFLOPs
    • Max Memory Size - 8 GB
    • Max. Memory Bandwidth - 256 GB/s

    AMD's Raise the Game: Fully Loaded bundle

    Users who buy the Radeon RX 590 GPU will get free PC versions of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2 up to $180 in value. So, with the graphics card, you will also get free and the latest AAA games for free of cost.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
