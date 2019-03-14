Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU officially launched in India: Price starts at Rs 21,500 News oi-Vivek Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU comes with 6 GB of GDDR5 video memory

Nvidia has launched yet another budget GPU in India. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Compared to the Nvidia GTX 10690, the 1660 GPU 35% faster than the GTX 1060 GPU. Here is everything you need to know about the latest affordable GPU from Nvidia.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU is based on Turning architecture, similar to the GTX 1660 Ti and the RTX series of GPUs. According to Nvidia, the GTX 1660 is designed to offer high-fidelity graphics performance @1080p with 6 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU features

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 is optimized to offer improved performance on the latest games like the Shadow of the Tomb Rider and the Call of Duty Black Ops. The GPU supports adaptive shading technology, which enhances 1080p gaming on select titles.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU does support G-Sync (with compatible GPU), and the NVENC technology will help for streamers and broadcasters.

Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU specifications

GPU Architecture - Turing GPU (TU116)

Process - 12nm FNN

Transistors - 6.6 Billion

CUDA Cores - 1408 Cores

Cache - 1.5 MB L2 Cache

Base Clock - 1530 MHz

Boost Clock - 1785 MHz

Compute - 5.0 TFLOPs

Memory - 6 GB GDDR5

Memory Speed - 8.00 Gbps

Memory Bandwidth - 8 Pin

TDP - 120W