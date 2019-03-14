TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU officially launched in India: Price starts at Rs 21,500
Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU comes with 6 GB of GDDR5 video memory
Nvidia has launched yet another budget GPU in India. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Compared to the Nvidia GTX 10690, the 1660 GPU 35% faster than the GTX 1060 GPU. Here is everything you need to know about the latest affordable GPU from Nvidia.
The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU is based on Turning architecture, similar to the GTX 1660 Ti and the RTX series of GPUs. According to Nvidia, the GTX 1660 is designed to offer high-fidelity graphics performance @1080p with 6 GB of GDDR5 video memory.
Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU features
The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 is optimized to offer improved performance on the latest games like the Shadow of the Tomb Rider and the Call of Duty Black Ops. The GPU supports adaptive shading technology, which enhances 1080p gaming on select titles.
The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU does support G-Sync (with compatible GPU), and the NVENC technology will help for streamers and broadcasters.
Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU specifications
- GPU Architecture - Turing GPU (TU116)
- Process - 12nm FNN
- Transistors - 6.6 Billion
- CUDA Cores - 1408 Cores
- Cache - 1.5 MB L2 Cache
- Base Clock - 1530 MHz
- Boost Clock - 1785 MHz
- Compute - 5.0 TFLOPs
- Memory - 6 GB GDDR5
- Memory Speed - 8.00 Gbps
- Memory Bandwidth - 8 Pin
- TDP - 120W