AMD RX 590 GPU announced: The first AMD GPU based on 12nm manufacturing process

AMD has launched a new budget-oriented GPU, the AMD RX590 to compete against Nvidia's GTX 1060 GPU series. The AMD RX590 comes with a lot of interesting features, especially at the price tag that the GPU has been offered. Here are the complete details on the latest budget gaming card from AMD.

In theory, the AMD RX590 offers up to 12% boost in performance with 15% higher clock speed compared to the AM RX 580. As the GPU is built on the 12nm manufacturing process, the GPU will consume less power compared to the AMD RX580, without compromising on the performance.

The GPU will be available from the 15th of November 2018 via official retail channels for the price of $279 (Rs 20,000), which is a sweet price tag, especially for a GPU with 8 GB GDDR5 video memory.

Made for 1080p gaming

The AMD RX 590 can handle some of the recently launched graphics intensive games like PUBG, Fortnite, Far Cry 5, and Dota 2. In fact, to encourage gamers, AMD is offering free games with the purchase of the RX 590 GPU. Users will get access to Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 for free of cost.

With respect to specifications, the AMD RX 590 comes with 8 GB GDDR5 video memory, backed by the 256-bit memory bus. The graphics card can offer up to 7.1 teraflops of performance with a base clock speed of 1496 MHz, and the clock speed goes up to 1545 MHz in the boost-up setting. The AMD RX590 comes with a total of 2304 stream processors with 36 compute units.

Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD said

This new graphics card provides beautiful visuals, blistering frame rates, and the latest and greatest features for PC gaming. Combined with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology4 for smooth, stutter-free gaming, game Day-0 launch performance updates and an ever-expanding Radeon Software feature set, the Radeon RX 590 graphics card provides an amazing experience for the legions of performance and hard-core gamers everywhere.