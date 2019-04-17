AMD introduces the new AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC News oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC

AMD has officially announced the new AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC at Taiwan Embedded Forum on the 16th of April 2019. The latest SoC from AMD comes with AMD 'Zen' cores to offer high-performance with respect to multi-media and security.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1606G and the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G chipset will be available to ODMs and OEMs from the 2nd quarter of 2019, and we can expect devices powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC by the end of 2019. The latest SoC will be compatible with hardware and software from Advantech, ASRock, DFI, iBase, Netronome, Stratacache, and many others OEMs.

AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC features and specifications

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 can support up to three display with a native 4K resolution running at 60Hz refresh rate. The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1606G is a dual-core processor with a base frequency of 2.6 GHz and a boost frequency of 3.5 GHz, whereas the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G runs at 2.4 GHz (base clock speed) and goes up to 3.3 GHz. Both SoC has a TDP of 12 to 25W.

The chipsets also support 10 Gigabit Ethernet standard with H.265 encode & decode for multimedia files. These SoCs will not be available for end-users, and users have to buy a ready-made device to use and experience the R1000 series Embedded chipsets from AMD.

Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD said

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 builds out the Ryzen Embedded family and provides a compelling option for customers that want access to the powerful 'Zen' and 'Vega' architecture and are looking for a highly competitive power/performance solution. The Ryzen Embedded R1000 can support rich multimedia environments for digital displays and casino gaming, enterprise-class security features for edge computing, networking, and thin clients, and, most importantly introduces a new class of performance while providing customers with software and hardware compatibility with the extended Ryzen Embedded family.