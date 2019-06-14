ENGLISH

    AMD recently launched the third generation Ryzen series of GPUs at E3 2019, which offers more cores and higher clock speeds compared to the previous generation Ryzen CPUs. The company launched a series of GPUs at E3 2019, and the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is the most powerful AMD CPU till date according to the latest Geekbench listing.

    AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Multi Core CPU Performance Hits A New High

     

    The current listing of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X on Geekbench does give a hint towards the capability of the most powerful CPU from AMD. According to the Geekbench listing, the CPU scores 5868 points on single core and 61072 points on the multi-core performance (16 core processor).

    In comparison, the Intel 9th Gen i9-9980XE 16 core processor scores 46618 points on the multi-core performance, with is at least 15K less than the CPU performance core of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X.

    Price comparison

    Do note that, the Intel 9th Gen i9-9980XE costs around $2000, whereas, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X comes with a price tag of $749. One can buy at least two AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, which offers better performance compared to the Intel counterpart.

    The report suggests that the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X listed on Geekbench is an early sample, which runs at 3.29GHz (base clock speed) and a boost clock speed of 4.29 GHz. Do note that, the final version of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X will offer up to 4.7GHz, which should result in better multi-core performance. Though the multi core performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is impressive, there are a lot of Intel CPUs, which offers better single core CPU performance comapred to the all new Ryzen 9 3950X CPU from AMD.

    What do we think about the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

    At this point of time, it is a fact that the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is a pretty potent CPU, especially with the multi-core performance without costing a bomb. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X could be a great CPU especially for those, who do CPU demanding tasks like video and audio editing. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X.

