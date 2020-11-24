Former Intel Engineer Explains Why Apple Ditched Intel And Switched To ARM News oi-Vivek

Apple has an average share of around 7 percent in the PC market. Every modern Mac shipped by Apple was powered by Intel CPU, until a few weeks back, where Apple announced two new MacBooks based on the ARM processor.

François Piednoël has worked for Intel for the last 20 years as both a Principal Engineer and Performance Architect. According to PCGamer, François Piednoël, a former employee of Intel has explained that "bad quality assurance of Skylake" made Apple switch from Intel to Apple Silicon.

Intel announced Skylake or 6th Gen Intel Core processors in 2015. Piednoël suggests that Apple would have continued with Intel processors if the company hasn't found many issues in Skylake architecture.

He suggested that quality assurance of Skylake was indeed bad and the company started receiving many complaints regarding the same, Apple being the number one complaint filer. This suggests that Apple made a plan to switch from Intel to Apple Silicon back in 2015.

This is a statement from a former employee and cannot be considered as a fact. Apple has finally made a switch by launching the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with the Apple Silicon M1, which does indicate that there is a bit of truth in his statement.

A recent leak also suggests that the company is all set to launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1X, which is expected to offer 12 CPU cores with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, suggesting better CPU performance when compared to the Apple Silicon M1.

In the coming days, Apple is expected to launch iMac, Mac Pro, and other Macintosh products with ARM-based processors or Apple Silicons, that are likely to outperform the outgoing models.

