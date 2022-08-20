Just In
GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD Launched: World's First PCIe Gen 5 SSD
GIGABYTE has officially launched the world's first PCIe Gen 5 standard-based M.2 style SSD storage device -- the AORUS Gen5 10000. GIGABYTE claims that AORUS Gen5 10000 can achieve over 10GB/s of access speed, and it also comes with a flexible thermal design, which should help the SSD sustain these speeds for an extended period.
The GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD comes with a new PCIe 5 controller paired to 3D-TLC NAND Flash. When compared to a PCIe Gen 4 base SSD, the new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is said to be 55 percent faster and will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options.
Coming back to the technical aspect of the SSD, the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD uses a Phison PS5026-E26 8-channel controller along with a 200-layer stack structure with a maximum capability of 2400MT/s bandwidth 3D-TLC NAND Flash and LPDDR4 cache design.
The SSD still uses M.2 2280 interface, hence, it should even work with older PC and laptops with a standard SSD slot. The company is also offering an SSD Tool Box application to provide vital information like real-time status, performance, thermal, stability, and capability details of the SSD.
Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division said that it is the first manufacturer to offer both motherboards and SSD products with PCIe Gen 5 support.
The SSD also has an easy-to-remove built-in heatsink made using copper, allowing users to either choose the built-in heatsink on the motherboard or the one that comes pre-installed on the SSD. According to the benchmark screenshot shared by GIGABYTE, the SSD can offer a maximum sequential read speed of over 12GB/s and a sequential write speed of over 10GB/s when tested on a Z960 (Intel) motherboard.
GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD Price
As of now, there is no information on the price of the GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD. However, given how new this technology is, the SSD will cost a lot more than a PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There is also no information on when the GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is coming to India.
