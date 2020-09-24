HP's New All-In-One PC portfolio Brings Some Exciting Features And Powerful Hardware News oi-Rohit Arora

HP has announced a new range of All- in -One PCs (AIOs) in the Indian market for home/office productivity jobs. The new AIO range includes HP AIO 24 and HP Pavilion AIO 27 devices. The new AIOs blend powerful specifications and latest features with a modern design to match the user's day-to-day requirements from a desktop PC. The HP Pavilion AIO 27 is a high-performance Windows machine which draws power from a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor aided by an NVIDIA GeForce MX and NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU for graphics-related tasks.

The HP AIO 24 All-in-One PC isn't much behind as it also uses a pretty capable 10th Gen Intel i5 chipset and an NVIDIA GeForce MX330 GPU to address your day-to-day photo/video editing requirements. Both the AIOs support Alexa voice assistance, dual microphones, in-built speakers and comes equipped with an HD pop-up camera with a slide switch for privacy.

The HP Pavilion 27 touch variant with Intel Core i5 quad-core processor comes at a starting price of Rs. 99,999, while the HP Pavilion with Intel Core i3 Dual-Core is available at a starting price of Rs. 49,999. On the other hand, the HP AIO 24 with Intel Core i5 quad-core is available at a starting price of Rs. 64,999. Let's find out more about the new AIOs.

HP AIO 24 All-in-One PC

The HP AIO 24 is an All-in-One PC with important hardware equipment packed inside the 24-inch monitor. The display offers 86.2% screen-to-body ratio. The AIO is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor aided by an NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics card to address your multimedia and photo/video editing requirements. The HP AIO 24 has an easy-to-remove panel that allows you to upgrade the hardware over time to meet your power requirements from a desktop PC.

You won't need an additional webcam for video calls as the 24-inch monitor features an HP WideVision Full-HD IR Pop-Up camera that provides an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view.

HP Pavilion 27 - Enhanced computing experience

The HP Pavilion 27 brings some exciting features and even better specifications. The AIO offers a three-sided micro-edge display for an enhanced display experience and also features the pop-up privacy camera that stays hidden when not being used. The HP Pavilion 27 offers a variant with support for touch screens for additional productivity. The premium AIO comes equipped with dual 46mm 5W B&O speakers. You can easily stream music from smartphone or tablet on the AIO's sepakers, thanks to HP Audio Stream4HP audio stream.

Interestingly, the AIO comes with a wireless Qi charging pad at the base for both android/iOS to make it easier for users to charge their devices while working on the PC.

The HP Pavilion 27 uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX and NVIDIA GeForce GTX cards. The latest chipset and the dedicated NVIDIA GPU make it a powerful desktop machine for home and office use.

As far as RAM-ROM and other specifications are concerned, HP has not shared any information. And sadly the new AIOs are not listed on the company's official website yet. We can only wait for the brand to reveal more information for the new AIOs.

