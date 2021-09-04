Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU Possible Launch Date Leaked News oi-Vivek

Intel recently showcased the technology underneath the upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs which uses a mixture of high-performance and efficient cores to offer both performance and energy efficiency. It is now said that the company is also expected to launch Z690 motherboards for the same CPUs.

The upcoming CPUs from Intel are expected to offer improved IPC and are also expected to offer better single-core and multi-core performance. According to a report from wccftech, Intel is likely to launch the 12th Gen Alder Lake-S desktop CPUs along with the Z960 motherboards on November 19. It is also said that the same will also go on sale from the same day.

Better Optimisations For Windows 11 OS

As Intel has officially confirmed, the upcoming Alder Lake CPUs for both desktops and laptops will be optimized to offer the best possible performance on PCs running on Windows 11 OS. Given the leaked launch date, most laptops and PCs shipping with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors are likely to offer Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

In terms of CPU core count, the top-tier model like the Intel Core i9-12900K is expected to offer eight efficient cores and eight performance cores with a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. This should offer exceptional energy efficiency and improved single-core performance via the Golden Cove architecture.

Additionally, the Alder Lake CPUs will also be the first generation of processors from Intel to support technologies like PICe Gen 5 and DDR5 RAM, which should improve the performance of memory, storage devices, and graphics cards. However, it is speculated that only select high-end models of the Alder Lake CPUs will support DDR5 memory.

Coming to the Z690 motherboard, it is expected to offer LGA 1700 socket, which is custom-designed for Alder Lake CPUs. Hence, if you are planning to build a custom PC with the 12th Gen Intel processor, you have to buy a new motherboard. The LGA 1700 socket is said to have dimensions of 45.0 x 37.5 mm, which makes it a slightly bigger-sized CPU when compared to the LGA 1200, used on the 11th Gen CPUs.

