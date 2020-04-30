Intel Core i9-10900K Announced With 5.3GHz Single Core Frequency For $488 News oi-Vivek

Through an online presentation, Intel has unveiled its most powerful 10th Gen desktop processor -- the Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz CPU clock speed. This is a 10-core 20-thread processor with an emphasis on single-core performance, as most of the games still depend on the single-core CPU performance.

Intel Core i9-10900K Specifications

The processor uses Thermal Velocity Boost technology to achieve 5.3GHz clock speed and also supports Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0. The CPU does support overclocking and comes with new overclocking knobs to support per-core HT enabling/disabling and enhanced frequency or voltage control curve.

The new Intel Extreme Tuning Utility software offers graphical enhancements and has an option to stress test and benchmark the CPU. It does showcase various parameters like core, cache, graphics, and memory in real-time.

Compared to the previous generation S-series processor, the Intel Core i9-10900K comes with thin die solder thermal interface material (STIM) that helps with the heat dissipation as it now comes with a thick integrated heat spreader (IHS).

The Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 will identify two best performing cores to increase the overall performance of the computer without increasing the voltage, which keeps the thermal in check.

Processor Intel Core i9-10900K Base Clock Speed 3.7GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.3GHz Number Of Cores 10 Cores Number Of Threads 20 Threads TDP 125W Number Of PCIe 3 Lanes Up To 40 Memory Support Dual-Channel DDR4-2933 Built-in GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Price 488 US Dollars

Intel Core i9-10900K Real-World Performance

The Intel Core i9-10900K offers up to 33 percent more fps on Mount Blade II when compared to the Intel Core i9-9900K and on PUBG there is at least 10 percent more performance. On tasks like video editing, the Intel Core i9-10900K is up to 18 percent faster when compared to the Intel Core i9-9900K. This number goes up by at least 30 percent when compared to a three-year-old S-series CPU.

The company has also partnered with Three Kingdoms game developer to optimize the game for the Intel processor, which loads up to 6x more soldiers when played on a PC with the latest Intel CPU, including the Core i9-10900K.

Intel Core i9-10900K Pricing And Availability

The Intel Core i9-10900K will retail for $488 and will be available in select markets via online stores and retail distributors. Here are the complete specifications of the most powerful gaming processor ever launched by Intel.

Considering the fact that the CPU can run at 5.3GHz, most of the games that depend on the single-core performance are guaranteed to post increased FPS when compared to other CPUs with lower boost clock speed, which reiterates the fact that the Intel Core i9-10900K could be the best CPU for desktop gamers.

