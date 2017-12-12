Intel unveils Pentium Silver Celeron advance processors

Global chipmaker Intel has just unveiled the all-new Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors in the market. The company is launching "N5000" for mobile and "J5005" for desktop Intel Pentium Silver processors. Intel Celeron processors include "N4100" and "N4000" for mobile and "J4105" and "J4005" for desktop, the company said in a statement.

Intel has said that the new Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors are based on Intel's architecture codenamed Gemini Lake, and are engineered for a great balance of performance and connectivity for the things people do every day - working on office documents and spreadsheets, browsing online, enjoying favorite shows and movies, and editing photos - with great battery life. And it can all be performed on a range of devices at an amazing value.

The company claims that Pentium Silver will deliver 58 percent faster productivity performance compared with a similar four-year-old PC.

For the first time on any PC platform, Intel has offered Gigabit Wi-Fi capability for ultra-fast connectivity with these new processors. "Using the industry standard of 2×2 802.11AC with 160MHz channels, users now have the capability for extremely fast networking performance that delivers download speeds up to two times faster compared with systems using 802.11AC, 12 times faster compared with systems using 802.11 BGN, and even faster than a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, systems based on these processors will be able to handle the latest in enhanced media for a great experience streaming content from popular sites like YouTube and Netflix.

Intel is also delivering Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) display technology to help people clearly see the screen outdoors in glare and bright light. This comes with hardware-enabled security for a faster and safer online experience that people expect from Intel products.

Meanwhile, Intel also has Pentium Gold processors which are already in the market based on the Kaby Lake architecture and represent the highest-performing Pentium processors available.