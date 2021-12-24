Just In
Intel Working On Dedicated BlockChain Validation Hardware: Raja M Koduri
During an interview with the streamer Dr. Lupo, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) Group, Raja M Koduri shared some exclusive information on the upcoming Intel ARC GPU with Alchemist architecture.
In a casual one-to-one chat, Raja M Koduri confirmed that the Intel ARC is well over the beta phase, and the company has started seeding the graphics card with OEM partners to get some more data on the same. He also confirms that the Intel ARC GPUs will hit the market in 2022.
He also confirms that he is currently streaming on a PC powered by the Intel ARC GPU, which in itself confirms that the upcoming dedicated Intel GPU is almost ready for real-world usage. He states that the company is also working on a scalable multi-GPU solution, which works with one another without any technical barriers.
Raja also highlights the fact that he does not want his (Intel ARC) GPUs to go to a mining station, as they won't be counted by the game developers. He wants more and more Intel ARC GPUs to end up on gaming RIGs, which allows the company to further optimize these graphics cards.
Dedicated BlockChain Validation Hardware Incoming
Raja also confirms that Intel is indeed working on a dedicated blockchain validation hardware, which could validate the blockchain validation in a much effective way while consuming less power when compared to GPUs. He also confirms that this is a solvable problem, and Intel will share more information regarding the same in the coming days.
While NVIDIA has introduced LHR (light hash rate) technology to prevent minors from using gaming-class GPUs to do blockchain validation, Intel has a completely different approach. If this proves to do mining or crypto transaction validations, then we should finally see the prices of graphics cards going down in the coming days.
As of now, there is no information on the official announcement or the availability of the blockchain validation solution from Intel. However, given this information has come from one of the top personnel at Intel, this could hit the market anytime soon.
