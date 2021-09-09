Just In
Intel Xeon E-2300 Processors Announced; Price, Features To Check Out
Intel has officially launched the Xeon E-2300 family of processors for small business and cloud hosting requirements. These are server-grade CPUs that are meant for small businesses that seek cost-effective server solutions.
Under the Xeon E-2300 series, the company has launched 10 new CPUs with four, six, or eight CPU cores with TDP ranging from 65W to 95W. Some of these CPUs can achieve up to 5.1GHz of clock speed, offering over 17 percent improvement in performance over their predecessors.
When these CPUs are paired with a motherboard featuring Intel C250 Series Chipsets, one can get features like PCIe 4.0 for a faster data transfer rate and it also supports PCIe 3.0, USB 3.2 along with x2 (20 Gb), and SATA 3.0 support.
In terms of validation, the Intel Xeon E-2300 series are compatible with the latest server operating systems including the Windows Server 2022. When it comes to security, these CPUs support ECC memory, in addition to technologies like Intel Server Platform Services and Intel Active Management Technology.
Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor Features
The Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor CPUs offer up to 8 cores with a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.1GHz. These CPUs offer up to 16MB of L3 Intel Smart Cache and can be used with Socket H5 (LGA-1200) and Intel C252 or C256 chipsets equipped motherboards.
Coming to memory support, the Intel Xeon E-2300 can support up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4 ECC RAM with up to Up to 3200 MT/s speed. These CPUs offer up to 20 PCIe Gen4 lanes, 24 PCIe Gen3 lanes, three ports with USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20G) standard support, and lastly up to eight SATA 3.0 ports.
These CPUs are also equipped with Gen12 graphics cards with support for up to 4K resolution output via an HDMI or DisplayPort. These processors are manufactured using Intel's 14nm process technology and can support up to 10 GbE x550 (AIC) wired internet connectivity.
Intel Xeon E-2300 CPUs
|Intel Xeon E-2386G Processor (12M Cache, 3.50 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|6
|5.10 GHz
|3.50 GHz
|12 MB Intel Smart Cache
|95 W
|Intel UHD Graphics P750
|Intel Xeon E-2388G Processor (16M Cache, 3.20 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|8
|5.10 GHz
|3.20 GHz
|16 MB Intel Smart Cache
|95 W
|Intel UHD Graphics P750
|Intel Xeon E-2378G Processor (16M Cache, 2.80 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|8
|5.10 GHz
|2.80 GHz
|16 MB Intel Smart Cache
|80 W
|Intel UHD Graphics P750
|Intel Xeon E-2378 Processor (16M Cache, 2.60 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|8
|4.80 GHz
|2.60 GHz
|16 MB Intel Smart Cache
|65 W
|Intel Xeon E-2374G Processor (8M Cache, 3.70 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|4
|5.00 GHz
|3.70 GHz
|8 MB Intel Smart Cache
|80 W
|Intel UHD Graphics P750
|Intel Xeon E-2314 Processor (8M Cache, 2.80 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|4
|4.50 GHz
|2.80 GHz
|8 MB Intel Smart Cache
|65 W
|Intel Xeon E-2334 Processor (8M Cache, 3.40 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|4
|4.80 GHz
|3.40 GHz
|8 MB Intel Smart Cache
|65 W
|Intel Xeon E-2356G Processor (12M Cache, 3.20 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|6
|5.00 GHz
|3.20 GHz
|12 MB Intel Smart Cache
|80 W
|Intel UHD Graphics P750
|Intel Xeon E-2324G Processor (8M Cache, 3.10 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|4
|4.60 GHz
|3.10 GHz
|8 MB Intel Smart Cache
|65 W
|Intel UHD Graphics P750
|Intel Xeon E-2336 Processor (12M Cache, 2.90 GHz)
|Launched
|Q3'21
|6
|4.80 GHz
|2.90 GHz
|12 MB Intel Smart Cache
|65 W
