Microsoft Team Chats Are Latest Victims Of Hacking: How Can Users Stay Safe? News oi-Megha Rawat

Hackers have devised a terrifyingly effective method of simultaneously infecting millions of people. Hackers have begun placing harmful executable files in Microsoft Teams discussions, which has resulted in new sorts of intrusions. Any conversation user who thereafter opens this file will have malware installed on their computer.

How Are Microsoft Teams Chats Targeted?

It's easy to understand how the attacks may be used to send malware to a large number of people at once. Microsoft Teams is a messaging, task, and, of course, critical office file sharing platform utilized by large organizations. Hackers then insert a harmful file into these, which can easily fool anyone into downloading and running it, especially given people's inherent confidence in official groups.

The attacks on Microsoft Teams chats began in January of this year, and Avanan, a Check Point business that secures such collaborative platforms, has now discovered them. The firm said in a study that it has witnessed "thousands" of such attacks, in which hackers attach a harmful Trojan document to a Teams chat thread.

The document is described as a.exe file named "User-Centric" in the report. This file is a Trojan, when installed by individuals who have been duped into downloading it, writes data to the Windows registry. It then installs DLL files on the infected machine and builds self-administering shortcut links.

Default Teams Safety Measures To Be Blamed

The assaults can only be launched once a hacker has gained access to a Team chat. According to Avanan, this can be accomplished in a variety of ways. According to the report, hackers can use an inter-organizational conversation to gain access to a target firm, or they can use an email address to gain access to Teams.

Previous phishing attempts may have provided them with a person's Microsoft 365 credentials, which can subsequently be used to access Teams or any other Microsoft Office suite service.

One major takeaway from the attacks is that "default Teams defenses are weak," according to the report. It emphasizes that the program does not perform a sufficient number of checks for fraudulent links and files exchanged via it, allowing hackers to quickly transmit malicious stuff to others.

With Teams being the go-to solution for businesses with such security flaws, it is quickly becoming a popular target for hackers. Avanan then recommends that businesses use full-suite security, which can protect all lines of company communication, particularly Teams.

Best Mobiles in India