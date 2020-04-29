Netgear Announces One Year Free Insight Subscription in India: Here's How To Avail News oi-Karan Sharma

Netgear has announced that the company is offering a free one-year Insight subscription to all the users purchasing anything from the selected list of Insight Managed switches, wireless Access Point and Routers as well. The company is offering this service to all the devices which are added on or after April 27. Do note that the offer is applicable for both new and existing Insight accounts.

To recall, Netgear Insight is a cloud-based platform which allows users to setup a remote network and manages devices remotely. It provides easy plug-and-play setup and management using its cloud portal or Insight mobile app. According to the company, Insight cloud-based application is designed for remote network management and it suits the current lockdown scenario.

Insight services are said to help both IT teams and managed service providers. It will provide a wide variety of configurations and network scenarios. The Insight application also supports multi-tenancy and multi-roles.

Now the company is offering the service free for one year on the purchase of any qualifying Insight Managed switch, router or wireless access point listed on netgear.com.

To avail the free one-year Insight subscription, you need to follow the steps described on the official website. You can pick and choose from various options of Insight subscriptions that will fit your needs best.

Insight Premium: The Insight Premium management solution saves you time and allows you to take control of your network. It will enable you to discover, configure quickly, and remotely monitor and manage all the wireless Insight managed access points, switches, and routers.

Insight Pro: The Pro variant includes everything that premium subscription offers. In addition, it features multi-tenancy and multi-role configuration. The company suggest that Insight Pro is recommended for big organisations and business.

You can centrally setup the wired and wireless networks and configure devices without any physical presence. The company claims that the UI is straightforward and it makes it simple for IT managers, MSPs and resellers to manage networks, even across multiple locations remotely. Moreover, it also comes with features like alerts, built-in help and support.

