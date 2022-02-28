New Apple Patent Envisions Magic Keyboard With Built-In Mac; When Is It Coming? News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple has applied for a patent for a radical computer concept: a Magic keyboard that houses a full-fledged computer! Not only that, but this keyboard may also include a touchpad to eliminate the need for a mouse. According to Patently Apple, the patent was filed at the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) in August 2020. This concept is expected to compete with desktop and laptop computers.

Apple's New Standalone Keyboard

This design will be a standalone device with no wires or cables required. Users must, in particular, bring their own display to the setup. As per the patent, a significant demand for portable computing devices that also give high performance has prompted shrinking and decrease in the size of the previously bulky computing components utilized to power and run the devices.

According to the patent, the input device will include "processors, batteries, memory, and integrated circuits," and all users will need to do is connect it to a display. The keyboard may also be folded to make it more portable. Heat-conductive materials are also used to disperse the heat created by the device. Multiple hardware configurations are depicted in the Apple patent. There is currently no confirmation as to whether or not the company will be launched.

Apple's M2 Chip Powered Devices

Apple is slated to release the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a revamped MacBook Air, all of which will be powered by the future M2 chip. The new Macs could be released in March, May, and June. On March 8, Apple is likely to release a 5G iPhone SE, a 5G iPad Air, and a new Mac. In March, Apple is scheduled to release iOS 15.4, which will have a Face ID that works with face masks, a new Apple Pay tap-to-pay feature, new emojis, and Universal Control, which automatically adjusts multiple iPads and Macs.

Although the Cupertino-based tech company hasn't said much about the M2 processor, according to Gurman, it will have an eight-core design and be marginally speedier than its predecessor. According to Gurman, the graphics core might be increased from seven or eight to nine or ten. Much like the previous iteration, Apple is expected to release the Pro and Max versions of the M2 processor in 2023.

