iOS Update: Apple To Add New Gender-Neutral Voice For Siri News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple is believed to be launching a new gender-neutral Siri voice option. According to Axios, this speech option for English speakers was added to the current beta version of iOS 15.4 on Tuesday.

Apple is still beta-testing iOS 15.4 updates. It will be the successor to iOS 15, which was released in the fall of 2021. A new batch of emojis, security updates, a Face ID refresh, and Universal Control are all included in the beta version of iOS 15.4. iOS 15.4 is expected to be released in the spring.

Gender-Neutral Voice For iPhone Users

It's worth remembering that this isn't the first time Apple has tweaked Siri's voice. Last year, the business released two new Siri voices, allowing Apple device owners to choose from a variety of voices other than the standard female voices.

Essentially, the company created two male voices to provide users greater variety while breaking out from the tradition of virtual assistants having female voices. Apple is now intending to add gender-neutral voices to the mix in order to increase diversity and inclusion.

As Millions of people across the world rely on Siri every day to help them get things done, this feature aims to make the experience feel as customized as possible. Siri currently offers British, American, Irish, Indian, Australian, and South African accents in English.

Apple iOS 15.4 New Updates: Face ID And Anti-Stalking Notifications

Furthermore, Apple iOS 15.4, which is slated to be released in the spring of this year, is likely to include a slew of new and critical features, as well as bug fixes. Apple is rumored to be working on a new feature that will allow iPhone users to unlock their phones while wearing a face mask, according to previous reports.

FaceID will use the area surrounding the eyes to recognize a person and, as a result, unlock the iPhone with the new update. Screenshots of Apple's UI while enabling this feature reveal that the company claims that the feature will work most effectively when set up for complete face recognition.

Anti-stalking notifications for AirTag and other Find My accessories are also scheduled to be included in the next iOS 15.4 release. Apple hasn't set a release date for iOS 15.4, but it's possible that the update will be unveiled at the company's reported March event. Look for an iOS 15.4 RC or "release candidate" version of the beta, as these are usually the final versions before the general release.

Best Mobiles in India