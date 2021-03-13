Just In
Apple HomePod Smart Speakers To Be Discontinued; HomePod Mini Gets Green Light
Smart speakers have surged in popularity and demand over the past couple of years. Enabled with virtual assistants, smart speakers have become one of the most common gadgets for a smart home. However, things aren't looking so good for Apple home speakers. Apple is reportedly going to discontinue the original, full-size HomePod speakers.
Apple HomePod Speakers
"We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care," Apple said to TechCrunch.
Instead, Apple is set to emphasize the HomePod Mini. The report further notes the success of the Apple HomePod Mini since its launch. "HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini," the Cupertino-based company said in the statement.
Can You Buy Apple HomePod?
The TechCrunch report further notes the SpaceCrey model of the original HomePod is already sold out on the Apple online store in the US. Looking back, the full-size HomePod made its debut for USD 349 and comes with an amazing sound experience. However, following the criticism over the price tag, Apple dropped the price to USD 299 in 2019.
In India, the Apple HomePod will cost you Rs. 19,900 and is still available at select outlets and online stores. On the other hand, the Apple HomePod Mini costs Rs. 9,900 - making it the more attractive and affordable buy for many.
Considering the low sale of the Apple HomePod, the move isn't all that surprising. On the other hand, the Apple HomePod Mini is said to offer exceptional sound output for its size, which will be continued.
That said, Alexa-enabled home speakers are still more popular in the Indian market, which is way more affordable than the Apple HomePod Mini. The Google Home speakers come close behind with attractive offers and discounts. With a low number of iPhone users in the country, Apple HomePod Mini buyers are going to be low in India.
