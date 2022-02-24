iPhone 13 Selling With Up To Rs. 11,000 Discount On Amazon; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this month, iPhone 13 was selling starting at Rs. 68,900 in India. Now, the smartphone has again received the same price cut in the country. The iPhone 13 was launched at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB model which is now available at just Rs. 74,900. Besides, there are some bank offers, which bring the starting price to Rs. 68,900. Check here where to buy to avail of this offer.

iPhone 13 Gets Up To Rs. 11,000 Discount

The iPhone 13 has got a price cut of Rs. 5,000 for all storage variants. The price cut is reflecting on both Amazon and Flipkart. However, Amazon is offering an additional Rs. 6,000 discount on SBI or ICICI or Kotak bank cards. With the bank offers, the 128GB model can be purchased at Rs. 68,900, in contrast, 256GB storage model will be available at Rs. 78,900, while the high-end 512GB will cost Rs. 98,900.

iPhone 13 Features

In terms of features, the Apple iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution and a wide notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic processor which is built on a 5nm process and paired with 4GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. For imaging, the iPhone 13 offers a dual-camera setup housing a 12MP primary sensor and another 12MP sensor.

Upfront, there is a 12MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The camera features include OIS and Cinematic mode which can record videos in Dolby Vision HDR. The phone packs a 3,240 mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. Further, the iPhone 13 runs iOS 15 and is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

iPhone 13: Should You Buy?

If you are planning to upgrade your old iPhone then considering the iPhone 13 can be worth it. You get a redesigned camera module and the next-gen A15 Bionic processor which is claimed to offer 30 percent faster graphics and 2.5 hours better battery life compared to the previous-gen iPhone 12.

