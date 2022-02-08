iPhone 13 Now Available Starting At Rs. 68,900 In India; There’s A Catch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iPhone 13 has received a huge price cut in India, bringing the starting price to Rs. 68,900. The iPhone 13 was launched at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB model which is now available Rs. 74,900. Besides, if you are using SBI or ICICI credit card, can get another Rs. 6,000 discount on the 128GB model to bring the price down to Rs. 68,900. Check here where to buy the iPhone 13 to avail of this offer.

iPhone 13 Gets Huge Price Cut In India

The price cut of Rs. 5,000 is reflecting on both Amazon and Flipkart sites. However, the bank offer is only available on Amazon India. Besides, you can get up to Rs. 17,500 off on exchanging your old phone on Amazon. The offers are applicable for all storage variants of the iPhone 13.

This means the 256GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 78,900, while the high-end 512GB variant retails for Rs. 98,900. Further, the iPhone 13 is selling in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)Red color options.

iPhone 13 Features

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 comes with a flat-edged design and the rear panel has a square-shaped camera module on the upper left housing dual sensors and an LED flash. The Apple logo is placed at the centre of the rear panel. In terms of features, the Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution and a wide notch to house the selfie camera sensor.

The device is powered by the A15 Bionic processor which is built on a 5nm process and paired with 4GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Like other Apple devices, this one also skips an expandable storage option. For imaging, the iPhone 13 offers a dual-camera setup including a 12MP primary sensor and another 12MP sensor.

The camera features include OIS and Cinematic mode which can record videos in Dolby Vision HDR. Upfront, it comes with a 12MP camera sensor for selfies. Moreover, the iPhone 13 runs iOS 15 and is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The phone is also claimed to offer an improved battery compared to the previous-gen iPhone 12 and supports fast wired and wireless charging.

iPhone 13: Should You Buy?

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone or exchange an old iPhone, considering the iPhone 13 can be worth it. However, if you are already using iPhone 12, then going for the iPhone 13 does not make sense. However, if you want new features then can buy the iPhone 13. As the next-gen processor is claimed to offer 30 percent faster graphics and 2.5 hours better battery life compared to the iPhone 12.

Besides, Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 2022 which is said to come with 5G support, improved cameras, and a faster processor. Rumors suggested the device will go official at Apple's first event of 2022 which could take place on March 8.

Best Mobiles in India