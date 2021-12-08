Notepad Finally Gets Dark Mode, Thanks To Windows 11 News oi-Vivek

With the Windows 11 update, Microsoft went big by making it look entirely different from the previous iterations of its operating system. It looks like the company is not done yet, as with the latest Windows 11 insider build, Microsoft has finally updated Notepad with dark mode support.

If your Windows 11 PC is on dark mode, the Notepad will automatically turn on the dark mode or vice versa. Besides a new paint job, Microsoft has also introduced some new features to Notepad such as an updated right-click menu and the find-and-replace tool.

It looks like Microsoft still wants to maintain the simplicity of the Notepad, hence the company is not offering any extreme updates. Again, for someone who needs a little more powerful text editor, they can always opt for Microsoft Word, which is a part of Microsoft Office apps.

When Can You Get This Update?

As mentioned before, the new and updated Notepad is currently available for Windows 11 beta testers. According to a report from The Verge, the new Notepad still has some issues, which Microsoft is likely to solve before it hits the stable ring.

If you own a PC with Windows 11 OS, this update will be available for free of cost. Microsoft is expected to add a lot more features to the Windows 11 OS, which includes native support for Android apps and more. Again, even that feature is also available for beta testers and is likely to be made available for everyone in the next few months.

Windows 11 OS is the latest computer operating system from Microsoft, which is available as a free update for Windows 10 users. If you plan on buying a new PC/laptop in 2022, then the device is likely to ship with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Windows 11 OS marks one of the biggest changes in Microsoft's OS releases, as this is the first 64-bit only operating system from the company. It also has some strict hardware requirements like TPM 2.0, the latest CPU from AMD/Intel to fully support all its features and offer a stable user experience.

