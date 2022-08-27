NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Is Faster Than RTX 3080 News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA's CEO recently confirmed that the next generation of RTX GPUs are coming soon, and the company will officially reveal the underlying architecture of the RTX 40 series of GPUs at GTC 2022. A new leak now suggests that the upcoming entry-level RTX 4060 Ti GPU might even outperform the flagship grade RTX 3080 GPU.

According to the tipster QbitLeaks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will have a TGP of 270-280W with an average clock speed of around 2600MHz. It is also said that the RTX 4060 Ti will score over 8600 points on the 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme test, outperforming the RTX 3080.

The RTX 4060 Ti will be based on the AD104-180-A1 GPU, consisting of 6144 CUDA cores. Along with that, the GPU will also have 10GB of GDDR6 video memory with a bandwidth of 17Gbps.

At launch, the RTX 4060 is expected to be the most affordable next-generation GPU from NVIDIA, and this graphics card will have a TGP of 230-240W with an average clock speed of 2700MHz. The RTTX 4060 will be based on the AD106-300 GPU with 3968 CUDA cores and 8GB memory with 17Gbps memory speed.

When it comes to performance, the RTX 4060 is said to clock a score of 6000 points on the 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme test. Looking at this number, the RTX 4060 should match the performance of the RTX 3070/3070 Ti and is expected to sell in large numbers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti Launch Date

NVIDIA is expected to launch the next generation of RTX 40 series GPUs at the beginning of 2023. These GPUs are expected to deliver better performance and are also likely to be more expensive than their predecessors. We should get more information on these GPUs in the next few weeks.

