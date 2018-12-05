Nvidia RTX Titan, the most powerful GPU with 24 GB GDDR6 memory unveiled for Rs 2,24,000

With the launch of the Nvidia RTX 20 series of GPUs, Nvidia is winning the hearts of pro-games, especially with the DRX ray tracing, which offers cinematic level graphics. And now, the company has officially unveiled the most powerful GPU, the Nvidia RTX Titan (T-Rex) based on Turing architecture with whopping 1 GigaRays per second of real-time ray-tracing performance.

Nvidia RTX Titan price and availability

The Nvidia RTX Titan will cost Rs 2,24,00 in India. As of now, there is no information on the availability. The RTX Titan will be available in North America and Europe by the end of 2018 for a price of $2,499.

Nvidia RTX Titan features and specifications

The Nvidia RTX Titan packs in a 24 GB of GDDR6 memory with 72GB/s of bandwidth. Compared to the previous generation Titan GPU, the RTX Titan offers up to 2x graphical performance, which enables real-time 8K video editing and incredible performance.

Just like the Nvidia RTX 20 series of GPUs, the Nvidia RTX Titan is capable of real-time ray tracing, which can offer up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance using 576 multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores. The RTX Titan is capable of delivering up to 11 GigaRays per second of real-time ray-tracing performance using 72 Turing RT Cores.

The RTX Titan also supports 100GB/s NVLINKS, where users can pair up two RTX Titan GPUs to double the computational performance. There is a dedicated VirtualLink port, which will enable top of the line performance and connectivity required by next-gen VR headsets.

As the name suggests, the Nvidia RTX Titan is the most powerful GPU that anyone can buy. This GPU can render or support any game at 4K with higher frame rates. However, in addition to the gaming, the RTX Titan is designed to offer I Researchers and Deep Learning Developers.

The Nvidia RTX Titan is capable of offering multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores for a breakthrough performance from FP32, FP16, INT8, and INT4, allowing faster training and inference of neural networks.

The RTX Titan offers twice the memory capacity of the previous generation TITAN GPUs, along with NVLink to allow researchers to experiment with larger neural networks and data sets. The GPU also offers a powerful tool for data scientists using Nvidia RAPIDS, which is an open source library integrate seamlessly with the world’s most popular data science workflows to speed up machine learning.

Jensen Huang, founder, and CEO of NVIDIA said

Turing is NVIDIA’s biggest advance in a decade – fusing shaders, ray tracing, and deep learning to reinvent the GPU. The introduction of T-Rex puts Turing within reach of millions of the most demanding PC users — developers, scientists, and content creators.