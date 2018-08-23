ENGLISH

Nvidia QUADRO RTX 8000 is Rs 7,00,000 GPU with 48 GB VRAM: Features and specs

Two Quadro RTX 8000 can be paired up using VirtualLink technology

    There has been a lot of praise for the RTX 2070, 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs from Nvidia and how these are the best customer-centric graphics cards from the brand, which offers at least 2x better performance than the last generation GTX 1000 series of GPUs. A week before the announcement of these customer-centric GPUs Nvidia launched Quadro RTX 5000, 6000, and 7000 series of GPUs focused towards professionals and enterprise.

    Nvidia QUADRO RTX 8000 is Rs 7,00,000 GPU with 48 GB VRAM

    The Nvidia RTX Quadro 5000, 6000, and 8000 are the most premium graphics cards, where the high-end model (dual Quadro RTX 8000) cost up to Rs 14,00,000 ($20,000) and offers up to 96 GB of VRAM (48 GB + 48 GB).

    RTX Quadro 8000 top features

    • First series of GPU from Nvidia based on GDDR6 memory up to 48 GB
    • Support for NVLink to offer multi-GPU cache coherent interlink, which enables running two Quadro GPUs at the same time
    • Bandwidth of 1000GB/sec
    • First GPU to offer 4000 or more CUDA cores
    • 4 Display ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a USB type C port with VirtualLink a new pen industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C connector
    • Ray Tracing speed up to 10 GigaRays/sec and 576 Tensor cores

    RTX 2080 Ti Vs RTX Quadro 8000

    Do note that, this is a comparison between a graphics cards which costs $999 and $9999. One can buy ten RTX 2080 Ti GPUs instead of a single Nvidia RTX Quadro 8000 and event the difference in the performance between these GPUs is astonishing. Unlike the RTX 2000 series of GPUs, the Quadro series will not be available online.

    Even if you are a high-end gamer the RTX Quadro does not make any sensor for an individual, as these GPUs are clearly made for the corporate world and creators. The Quadro RTX series of GPUs are generally used to create the games that one might play on the RTX 2080 Ti GPU. 

    NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 vs RTX 2080 Ti

     

    RTX 8000

    RTX 2080 Ti

    CUDA Cores

    4608

    4352

    Tensor Cores

    576

    576

    Boost Clock

    ~1730MHz?

    1545MHz

    Memory Clock

    14Gbps GDDR6

    14Gbps GDDR6

    Memory Bus Width

    384-bit

    352-bit

    VRAM

    48GB

    11GB

    Half-Precision

    32 TFLOPs?

    ?6.7 TFLOPs?

    Single Precision

    16 TFLOPs

    13.4 TFLOPs

    Tensor Performance

    500T OPs
    (INT4)

    440T OPs
    (INT4)

    Ray Performance

    10 GRays/s

    10 GRays/s

    TDP

    ?

    250W

    GPU

    Big Turing

    Big Turing

    Architecture

    Turing

    Turing

    Manufacturing Process

    ?

    TSMC 12nm "FNN"

    Launch Price

    $10,000

    $999

    Launch Date

    Q4 2018

    20/09/2018

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
