Nvidia QUADRO RTX 8000 is Rs 7,00,000 GPU with 48 GB VRAM: Features and specs

There has been a lot of praise for the RTX 2070, 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs from Nvidia and how these are the best customer-centric graphics cards from the brand, which offers at least 2x better performance than the last generation GTX 1000 series of GPUs. A week before the announcement of these customer-centric GPUs Nvidia launched Quadro RTX 5000, 6000, and 7000 series of GPUs focused towards professionals and enterprise.

The Nvidia RTX Quadro 5000, 6000, and 8000 are the most premium graphics cards, where the high-end model (dual Quadro RTX 8000) cost up to Rs 14,00,000 ($20,000) and offers up to 96 GB of VRAM (48 GB + 48 GB).

RTX Quadro 8000 top features

First series of GPU from Nvidia based on GDDR6 memory up to 48 GB

Support for NVLink to offer multi-GPU cache coherent interlink, which enables running two Quadro GPUs at the same time

Bandwidth of 1000GB/sec

First GPU to offer 4000 or more CUDA cores

4 Display ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a USB type C port with VirtualLink a new pen industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C connector

Ray Tracing speed up to 10 GigaRays/sec and 576 Tensor cores

RTX 2080 Ti Vs RTX Quadro 8000

Do note that, this is a comparison between a graphics cards which costs $999 and $9999. One can buy ten RTX 2080 Ti GPUs instead of a single Nvidia RTX Quadro 8000 and event the difference in the performance between these GPUs is astonishing. Unlike the RTX 2000 series of GPUs, the Quadro series will not be available online.

Even if you are a high-end gamer the RTX Quadro does not make any sensor for an individual, as these GPUs are clearly made for the corporate world and creators. The Quadro RTX series of GPUs are generally used to create the games that one might play on the RTX 2080 Ti GPU.

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 vs RTX 2080 Ti RTX 8000 RTX 2080 Ti CUDA Cores 4608 4352 Tensor Cores 576 576 Boost Clock ~1730MHz? 1545MHz Memory Clock 14Gbps GDDR6 14Gbps GDDR6 Memory Bus Width 384-bit 352-bit VRAM 48GB 11GB Half-Precision 32 TFLOPs? ?6.7 TFLOPs? Single Precision 16 TFLOPs 13.4 TFLOPs Tensor Performance 500T OPs

(INT4) 440T OPs

(INT4) Ray Performance 10 GRays/s 10 GRays/s TDP ? 250W GPU Big Turing Big Turing Architecture Turing Turing Manufacturing Process ? TSMC 12nm "FNN" Launch Price $10,000 $999 Launch Date Q4 2018 20/09/2018