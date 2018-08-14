NVIDIA unveils Qudro GPUs based on Turing architecture

NVIDIA has announced its new line-up of pre-oriented workstation GPUs. The GPUs comes under the Quadro series and is based on an all-new Turing architecture. The new series of GPUs are specifically designed for ray tracing and intensive AI-based computation tasks. NVIDIA's next generation of the GPU architecture, Turing, utilizes the new RT cores in order to enhance the ray tracing along with the new Tensor cores for AI interfacing. Both of these cores work in tandem in order to enable real-time ray tracing, this is further said to bring an improvement of 25x in terms of the previous generation of Pascal architecture.

The latest line-up of the NVIDIA's Turing-based GPUs consists of three Quadro graphics card. The list includes Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000 and the Quadro RTX 8000. The prices of these Turing-based GPUs starts at $2,300 (Rs 3,49,475 approx) for the Quadro RTX 5000 and goes up to $10,000 (Rs 6,98,850 approx) for the high-end Quatro RTX 8000 series.

As far as the specs of the new Turing-based GPUs are concerned, the low-end Quadro RTX 5000 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 3073 CUDA cores, 384 Tensor cores along with 6 Giga rays/second ray-tracing speeds. On the other hand, the mid-range Quadro RTX 6000 features a 24GB of GDDR6 memory, 4,608 CUDA cores, and 576 Tensor cores and comes enabled with a ray tracing speed of 10 Giga rays/second.

Additionally, the Quadro RTX 8000 which is the top end variant of the new GPU lineup comes equipped with 48GB of GDDR6 memory, 4608 CUDA cores, 576 Tensor cores and can deliver a ray tracing speed of 10 Giga rays/ second. It is expected that the first Turing based GPUs will make its way to the market by the fourth quarter of 2018. These GPUs will be supported by the computing hardware which is provided by the companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and others.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang describes the latest lineup of Turing-based GPUs as the 'world's first ray-tracing GPU' and 'the single greatest leap that we have ever made in one generation.' Along with the introduction of the new lineup of GPUs NVIDIA has also announced the RTX server which comprises of eight Turing GPUs. There is no further information available on the RTX server's pricing and availability details as of now, however, we will keep you posted on the same.