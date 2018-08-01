Nvidia might launch the GTX 1180 with 16GB LPDDR6 memory at Gamescom 2018

Nvidia is hosting the "GeForce Gaming Celebration" will be held from 21st of August to 25th of August 2018 along on the Gamescom 2018, in Cologne Germany. The US-based company is also teasing about a new launch with a tease tag "some spectacular surprises".

Nvidia GTX 1180

According to rumors, the company is expected to launch a new premium GPU aka the NVidia GTX 1180 with 3584 CUDA cores offering a base and boost frequency of 1.6 GHz to 1.6 GHz with massive 16 GB LPDDR6 video memory.

To compare it with the NVidia GTX 1080 Ti it also features 3584 CUDA cores with a boost frequency of 1.6 GHz with 11 GB LPDDR5x video memory. The GTX 1180 will offer a huge improvement over the performance compared to the GTX 1080 Ti, as the GTX 1180 comes with the next generation LPDDR6 memory, which will be more efficient than the LPDDR5x. The company might also launch the Nvidia GTX 1170 as a successor to the Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti.

Along with the launch of the new graphics card the company is also expected to launch Nvidia GTX optimized games as well, where attendees will be able to experience those games at the venue.

According to a report by The Verge, the company will launch the next generation GPUs based on the new Turing Architecture, which will replace the Pascal architecture found on the GTX 1080 Ti. However, the GTX 1180 will be based on the Pascal architecture, as the company has already confirmed that the next generation is still due for few more years.

How to attend the event?

Register on the official Nvidia website (by clicking here) and the event opens at 6:00 PM August 20th at the Gamescom booth, Hall 10.1, Booth E-072. Also, note that the entry is open for all at free of cost. The company might also offer live streaming of the event for the international audience on various social media channels.

Conclusion

The company is all set for the next big gaming event. Also, note that the company is also expected to showcase the capabilities of the next generation GPUs from Nvidia (in terms of performance and capability on the same event). Hopes Nvidia collaborates with some interesting gaming studios to launch exclusive content for the computers powered by Nvidia Cards.