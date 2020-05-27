Redmi Display 1A Monitor Announced With Thin-Bezel Design, Affordable Price Tag News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi has announced a couple of new products that includes smartphones like the Redmi 10X Pro, the new RedmiBook 16, and more. Adding to the list, the company has also unveiled the Redmi Display 1A, its first monitor. With this, Xiaomi's sub-brand has further expanded its product portfolio.

Redmi Display 1A Launch, Price

Many reports were speculating a monitor from the company. Redmi officially unveiled the Display 1A in China. It ships with a price tag of 499 Yuan, which is around Rs. 5,300. Redmi is also offering three years warranty with the Display 1A. The price tag places the Redmi Display 1A in an affordable segment, which is a key factor for its sales.

Redmi Display 1A Features

The Redmi Display 1A comes as a product from Xiaomi's Youpin crowdfunding platform. The monitor is a 23.8-inch Full HD IPC LCD panel with 1080p. The design includes thin bezels on the three sides of the monitor. There's a larger chin below, which houses a couple of sensors. Redmi claims that the monitor is only 7.3 mm thick.

Other details of the Redmi Display 1A includes 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 16.7 million colors, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 6ms (GTG) response time. There are three ports for connectivity options which are a DC power input, an HDMI, and a VGA.

Additionally, the Redmi Display 1A features a 178-degree viewing angle and can further be adjusted at fewer angles for a better viewing experience. Redmi has also included TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission in its first monitor.

What We Think

Redmi's latest offering could be a success in markets like India. For one, the work from home trend might continue for some more time, requiring employees and employers to provide monitors. The Redmi Display 1A comes in as a good option, with a cheap price tag. Plus, the thin bezels on it could further help in setting up multiple monitor setup.

Best Mobiles in India