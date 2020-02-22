Just In
AOC C24V1H Monitor Review: Stylish And Sophisticated
A good PC setup is always incomplete without a proper monitor, which acts as the face of the computer. We have been testing a lot of monitors from various brands with our gaming rig lately. Cut to the chase, I have been using the AOC C24V1H monitor from the last few weeks, which retails for Rs. 12,500 in India.
- Affordable
- Premium Build
- 75Hz Refresh Rate
- Not The Most Color Accurate LED Panel
Unlike most of the monitors that we test at GizBot, this is not a gaming monitor. However, that does not mean that it can't be used for gaming. I have been using this monitor for gaming, surfing the internet, watching movies, and working on my articles. Here is the full review of the AOC C24V1H monitor.
AOC C24V1H Monitor Hardware Specifications
- 23.6-inch Curved LED Display
- 1920x1080p Resolution
- 75Hz Refresh Rate
- 86% NTSC Coverage
- 102% sRGB Coverage
- 250 cd/m² Peak Brightness
- 3000:1 Contrast Ratio
- 4ms Response Time
- VGA and HDMI Port
AOC C24V1H Monitor Design And Build Quality: Fantastic Build
The AOC C24V1H monitor is one of the best-looking monitors available in India for the asking price. It has an almost bezel-less design on three sides, which drastically reduces the overall form factor of the monitor. Plus, the bottom portion of the display has minimal branding, which will also increase the overall aesthetics.
The AOC C24V1H monitor can be used with a VESA mount. Similarly, the retail package does include a standard tabletop metallic stand, which is lightweight and sturdy. Depending on the use case, one can either mount this monitor or can be used by placing it on a table like we are doing.
Though the monitor is built completely using plastic, it does not feel cheap in any way. The back panel of the monitor comes in glossy white color and it also has a removable I/O shield, which will hide the cable connections with ease.
AOC C24V1H Monitor Ports: Covers The Basic Needs
It does not have a fancy number of ports that we have seen on some of the gaming monitors. The AOC C24V1H monitor does include a single HDMI port and a VGA port. This combination of input ports makes this laptop backward compatible with old-school computers.
As this has an HDMI port, it can also be used with any of the modern computers and laptops without any issue. Considering the AOC C24V1H monitor as a modern and futuristic monitor, we did expect it to include USB Type-C and Display Port to make it a universally accessible monitor.
AOC C24V1H Monitor Screen Quality: Not The Most Color Accurate
The 23.6-inch display on the AOC C24V1H monitor comes with 1500R curved design, which gives this monitor a premium look. The monitor uses a VA LED panel, which ensures a wider viewing angle compared to a similar monitor with a TN LED panel.
This monitor comes with 4ms response time, which means one can also use this monitor to play games and they won't notice any sort of lag, unless they are comparing this monitor with a high-end gaming monitor, possibly with 1ms response time.
It also uses a direct current backlight system, which will reduce the screen flicker. In my usage period, I did not notice any sort of screen flicker and the advertised feature seems to be in action. It does offer a peak refresh rate of 75Hz, which will be a great add-on for gamers.
The screen is bright and vivid and can be used to do general stuff. However, when it comes to color science, I felt that the panel used on the AOC C24V1H monitor is not that vivid, as its contrast ratio is slightly on the lower side.
Regular users will not have any issues with this monitor. However, if you considering this monitor for video editing, photo editing, or color correction, then the AOC C24V1H monitor might disappoint you.
AOC C24V1H Monitor Verdict: Redefines Value For Money
The AOC C24V1H Monitor is a fine monitor, for those who want a compact monitor that looks premium. Though it comes with a retail price of Rs. 12,500, at the time of writing this review, the monitor was listed on Amazon for less than Rs. 10,000, which further sweetens the deal.
If you are in the market, looking for a curved monitor under Rs. 10,000 with a slightly higher refresh rate, then the AOC C24V1H Monitor should fit into your bill without any issue.
