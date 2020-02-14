ENGLISH

    PUBG PC Receives 6.2 Update With Team Deathmatch 8v8 Mode

    By
    |

    PUBG is known for rolling out new updates now and then to make the game more interesting for gaming enthusiasts. In the latest 6.2 update, PUBG PC has received some of the latest features which will make the gameplay more intense. Tencent Games has added a new 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode along with a lot of new features. Here are the details.

    PUBG PC Receives 6.2 Update With Team Deathmatch 8v8 Mode

     

    PUBG 6.2 Update

    According to the changelog, the developers have added features like 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode along with Grenade changes, Karakin loot balance, blood effects, follow feature on a parachute, changes in peeking, and a lot more.

    Team Deathmatch 8v8 mode

    In the mode, eight players will fight against other eight players in seven different battlefields which will be pulled out from the existing maps. The player will be allowed to choose a different weapon in the loadout feature.

    Moreover, do not that this model will be only available in FPP and players will also have spawn kits. Players will respawn within 5 seconds after getting death close to their team player if the player is in a safe area.

    PUBG PC Receives 6.2 Update With Team Deathmatch 8v8 Mode

    Also, do remember that the friendly fires are disabled in this model so you need to be very careful while shooting because you might end up killing your players. Also, players can't reconnect to the TDM matches if they leave the match or got disconnected by any mean similar like the PUBG Mobile.

     

    Team with first 50 kills or highest kills within 10 minutes will win the round. There will be three rounds out of which one team needs to win at least two rounds to ensure victory. The battlefields will be surrounded by fixed and rectangular blue zone.

    List of Team Deathmatch Battlefields

    • ERANGEL - Stalber, Sosnovka Military Base
    • SANHOK - Paradise Resort, Docks
    • VIKENDI - Podvosto, Peshkova
    • MIRAMAR - Campo Militar
    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
