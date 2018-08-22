Samsung unveils a new series of curved monitors

Samsung has launched the GJG5 series which comes with some of the core features. It still has a curved panel that offers a more natural focus for users' eyes. Additionally, it has a zippy 144Hz refresh rate, but in a standard 16:9 aspect ratio 2560 x 1440 VA display at 32 and 27-inch sizes.

The frugality extends to the inputs, which has two HDMI connectors (one of which is HDMI 2.0), a DisplayPort 1.2 jack and a place the headphones. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability, but it describes the CJG5 line as "reasonable and affordable."

Previously, the company also announced two new premium soundbars - the HW-N950 and HW-N850. Both sound bars come with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, claiming to give users an immersive sound experience.

The Dolby Atmos and DTS: X technologies make sure the users get a theater-like environment. The up and side-firing speakers tucked into these soundbars allow the sound to fill the room.

The HW-N950 and HW-N850 soundbars are the first major collaboration between Samsung and Harman Kardon to enter the premium category. Also, thanks to the addition of DTS' proprietary DTS:X technology as well as Dolby Atmos, consumers can enjoy immersive and rich three-dimensional sound.

The HW-N950 especially is equipped with the main unit, four speakers and two wireless surround sound speakers, offering an immersive sound experience. Also, thanks to its 7.1.4 channels, the largest number of channels currently available in a soundbar, the HW-N950 features a built-in wireless subwoofer and rear wireless speaker kit to round out the premium audio experience. The HW-N850, a more simplified version of the HW-N950, boasts a 5.1.2 channel featuring a main unit speaker and woofer.

Samsung has also won a patent pertaining to an anti-fingerprint compound with self-healing properties. The patent was published by the World Intellectual Property Organization earlier this month.

The application mentions the terms "film" "laminate" and "device" and the composition includes compounds such as polyrotaxane, polyhedral silsesquioxane, and fluorinated (meth)acryl.

Producing an anti-fingerprint coating with self-healing properties that can be placed over glass surfaces would make a lot of sense for Samsung, given the fact that the majority of its smartphones have a glass-heavy design.