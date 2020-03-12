Just In
- 13 min ago Lava Pay, Mobile Payment Service For Feature Phones Launched In India: Here’s How It Works
-
- 25 min ago Poco X2 To Be Available Again For Purchase On March 17 In India
- 37 min ago Microsoft Partners With Reliance Jio To Bring Project xCloud in India
- 53 min ago Google Pixel 4a Pricing And Design Teased: Punch-Hole, Single Rear Camera In Tow
Don't Miss
- Movies Kratika Sengar Grooving On Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma & KVB Dancing To Aindrita's Song Are Must Watch
- Sports ISL Transfer Watch: Udanta Singh to stay with Bengaluru for three more seasons
- Finance 3 Unexpected Simultaneous Shocks Are Hurting The Global Economy
- News Madhya Pradesh crisis: While Kamal Nath struggles to hold the govt, his MLAs live a luxury life
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Madhya Pradesh
- Lifestyle Young Budding Fashionistas Janhvi Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor In Ethnic Suits, Who Looked Prettier?
- Automobiles Aprilia SR160 & SR125 BS6 Scooter Range Price Revealed
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Tenda Launches F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router With Qualcomm Chipset In India
Tenda launches its latest F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi router today in the Indian market. The newly launched router is a successor to the existing series and the company claims it comes with better performance strengthening the existing portfolio of the brand. F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router offers Wi-Fi speed of 300 Mbps and ensures stable web surfing. The F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router is designed to meet all coverage requirements for a regular household.
Tenda F6 comes equipped with an in-built Qualcomm chipset which is compatible with any smartphone signal module and helps in stabilizing the connection.
Tenda F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router sports of 802.11b/g/n single-band and equipped with 4-5dBi External Omni-Directional Antennas. The company claims that the design of the newly launched router is to deliver 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with a speed of up to 300Mbps. The Router comes with a Wi-Fi Time Switch and Bandwidth control feature which will allow you to control the bandwidth speed depending on your usage. Tenda F6 V4.0 also allows you to connect up to 20 devices simultaneously.
The F6 V4.0 Router can also be used as Wi-Fi signal extender, user can bridge two routers together to experience double Wi-Fi coverage.
The Tenda F6 V4.0 Router is equipped with its trademark MIMO Technology which ensures a stable wireless connection that increases the quality of connected devices.
It comes with a unique feature which is known as "Universal Repeater Mode" which is capable of amplifying Wi-Fi signals so that users can experience better performance.
Tenda F6 Key Features
- 4-5dBi External Omni-Directional Antennas
- 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router
- Connect 20 devices
- Qualcomm Chipset
- Data Traffic Management
- Repeater Mode
- Wi-Fi Schedule
- Bandwidth Control
- Copy ISP ID & Password
- 3 Year Warranty
Pricing And Availability
The Tenda F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router is available in white color option and it will exclusively available for sale on e-commerce site Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs. 1,199 and comes with a 3-year warranty.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,900
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
15,990
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524