Tenda Launches F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router With Qualcomm Chipset In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Tenda launches its latest F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi router today in the Indian market. The newly launched router is a successor to the existing series and the company claims it comes with better performance strengthening the existing portfolio of the brand. F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router offers Wi-Fi speed of 300 Mbps and ensures stable web surfing. The F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router is designed to meet all coverage requirements for a regular household.

Tenda F6 comes equipped with an in-built Qualcomm chipset which is compatible with any smartphone signal module and helps in stabilizing the connection.

Tenda F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router sports of 802.11b/g/n single-band and equipped with 4-5dBi External Omni-Directional Antennas. The company claims that the design of the newly launched router is to deliver 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with a speed of up to 300Mbps. The Router comes with a Wi-Fi Time Switch and Bandwidth control feature which will allow you to control the bandwidth speed depending on your usage. Tenda F6 V4.0 also allows you to connect up to 20 devices simultaneously.

The F6 V4.0 Router can also be used as Wi-Fi signal extender, user can bridge two routers together to experience double Wi-Fi coverage.

The Tenda F6 V4.0 Router is equipped with its trademark MIMO Technology which ensures a stable wireless connection that increases the quality of connected devices.

It comes with a unique feature which is known as "Universal Repeater Mode" which is capable of amplifying Wi-Fi signals so that users can experience better performance.

Tenda F6 Key Features

4-5dBi External Omni-Directional Antennas

300Mbps Wi-Fi Router

Connect 20 devices

Qualcomm Chipset

Data Traffic Management

Repeater Mode

Wi-Fi Schedule

Bandwidth Control

Copy ISP ID & Password

3 Year Warranty

Pricing And Availability

The Tenda F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router is available in white color option and it will exclusively available for sale on e-commerce site Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs. 1,199 and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Best Mobiles in India