Windows 11 Gets New Task Manager: Goodbye Legacy Task Manager News oi-Vivek

Although Windows 11 is a major upgrade from Windows 10, a lot of design elements and UI on the Windows 11 are still identical to its predecessor. However, Microsoft has been replacing those with software updates. Now, the company has rolled out a brand new task manager, which is currently available for Windows 11 beta testers.

Windows 11 is available for free for PCs and laptops running on Windows 10 with supported hardware. Since the official release of Windows 11, Microsoft has been pushing a lot of updates to fix some of the underlying issues of Windows 11 OS.

Coming back to the new task manager on Windows 11, it looks modern with curved corners, and Microsoft has even updated icons like CPU, GPU, memory, disk, and network to match the overall theme of Windows 11. As mentioned before, the new task manager is still in the beta phase as none of the Windows 11 laptops that we use (with the latest patch) have this new task manager.

Do note that, the current task manager on the Windows 11 hasn't seen much of a change since Windows NT 4.0. With Windows 11, Microsoft is finally updating everything to match with the modern operating system, and redesigning the task manager is one such task.

The new UI style on Windows 11 is called Fluent Design language, which offers a more simplified and unified look when compared to Windows 10 or the previous Windows operating system. Although a lot of users have discovered this, Microsoft is yet to make an official announcement.

In fact, the new task manager was first found an engineering student Gustave Monce who is also responsible for running Windows 11 OS on a smartphone. He was able to install Windows 11 on the old Windows Phone by Nokia -- the Lumia 950 XL. Do note that, the phone is already five years old and it is interesting to note that the device still supports the latest operating system which isn't meant for it.

According to Gustave, the new task manager is still in its nascent stage and one might have to wait for a few more months to get this on the stable version of Windows 11 OS. Besides, a lot of new things like a new media player and a redesigned notepad are also part of the Windows 11 update.

Via

Best Mobiles in India