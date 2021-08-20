Windows 11 Insider Preview Build ISO Now Available For Everyone News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has officially released the Windows 11 Insider Preview build for both beta and developer channels. The company now suggests users who are in the developers' version of the Windows 11 to use Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160, as it is said to be more stable.

Windows 11 OS

Microsoft has also released the Windows 11 update in the ISO form, which can be used for clean installation or can also be used to upgrade from the previous version of the operating system. The new ISO also gets a new "out of box experience" or OOBE, which introduces a new setup processor along with an ability to rename the PC during the installation.

Windows 11 New Features

With the latest beta version of Windows 11, Microsoft has introduced features like a new clock app with support for focus sessions. The latest version now shows an estimated time for the software upgrade installation. Windows 11 will be available as a free update for Windows 10 users.

Known Issues

Though Microsoft has fixed most of the issues from the earlier build, it is still not stable. Hence, it is not advised to install the Windows 11 OS on your primary computing device. Do note that, Microsoft also has an option to roll back to Windows 11 for those, who are not happy with the Windows 11 OS.

PCs That Support Windows 11 OS

Do note, some of the PCs running on Windows 10 OS might not support Windows 11. A computer should have Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Additionally, the device should have a dual-core CPU with at least 1GHz clock speed and a GPU with support for DirectX 12.

Also note that Windows 11 OS is only available for PCs with a 64-bit processor, which should not be an issue, as most laptops and PCs launched in the last five years are based on 64-bit architecture. However, some of the latest CPUs do not support Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, which won't support Windows 11 OS.

Source

Best Mobiles in India