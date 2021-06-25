Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance 7th Pay Commission: Official Meeting Confirmed Tomorrow Regarding Restoration of DA/DR Benefits
- Education NTSE Result 2020 Declared For Stage 2 On ncert.nic.in
- News India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh in Kochi
- Movies Kirti Kulhari Says She Tried Her Best To Save Her Marriage With Saahil Sehgal; 'It Wasn't Making Me Peaceful'
- Lifestyle Film Promotions: Huma Qureshi And Rasika Dugal Exude Royalty In Their Blue Outfits; Who Looked More Stunning?
- Sports WWE Clash of Champions 2021 date and venue revealed
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In July
Windows 11 Is Here But These PCs, Laptops Won’t Get To Taste It
It is now confirmed that Windows 11 is a 64-bit operating system, unlike Windows 10, which was available in both 32-bit and 64-bit architecture. This means any PC or a laptop with a 32-bit processor will not be able to run Windows 11 OS despite having all the other requirements of Windows 11 OS.
What Are 32-bit And 64-bit Architecture?
64-bit is the latest computer architecture that is used across computing devices like PCs, Laptops, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. A PC with a 32-bit architecture processor will have all the data like memory address and integers in 32-bit integer or four octets. It can store a maximum value of 2^32 and can only use 4GB of memory at max.
Similarly, a 64-bit architecture will have 8-octet and can store a maximum value of 2^64. It can support up to 16 Exabytes of memory which means, 64-bit architecture will remain as a standard at least for the next few decades, at least in mainstream computing. Hence, 128-bit computing could be limited to super computers.
Due to the limitations of the 32-bit architecture and given the number of active 32-bit architecture computers, Microsoft might have decided to make Windows 11 OS a 64-bit only operating system. Hence, anyone with 32-bit architecture-based computer won't be able to enjoy Windows 11 at all.
Do note that, Microsoft was actually one of the last major OS developers to stop supporting 32-bit architecture. However, Windows 11 still supports 32-bit apps and software. This means you can still download on install a 32-bit application on a computer running Windows 11. Do note that, the latest version of the macOS does not even support 32-bit app installation.
Should You Worry?
If you bought a new Windows laptop or a PC in the last 6/7 years, then it is highly likely that it will be a 64-bit architecture-based computer. Hence, there is nothing to worry about the same. However, if you have a legacy device, which is more than 10 years old, then, there is a possibility that the computer might be using a 32-bit architecture and might not support Windows 11.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000