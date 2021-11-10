Why Windows 11 KB5007215 Is A Must Install For AMD CPU Powered PCs News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has released another version of the stable Windows 11 OS -- Windows 11 KB5007215. Every AMD-powered Windows 11 PC user must install this patch, as it fixes the performance-related issues on the AMD CPU-powered laptops and desktops.

With the Windows 11 KB5007215 patch, you can gain back up to 10 to 15 percent of performance when compared to the previous version of Windows 11 OS. This patch also fixes an issue, which caused an explorer memory leak bug even on Intel-powered Windows 11 PCs.

The Windows 11, patch number KB5007215 comes with the build number 22000.318. So, make sure that your computer has the latest patch of the Windows 11 OS for a seamless computing experience.

Windows 11 KB5007215 Changelog

Besides the aforementioned updates, the latest iteration of Windows 11 also solved the following issue. This latest update resolves an issue, which prevented the start menu from opening. Similarly, it also fixes various issues related to Explorer.exe and File Explorer modern UI.

Microsoft also resolves memory leak and performance issues on the Windows 11 KB5007215 patch. Lastly, the update also fixes the Bluetooth delay bug and another bug, which made devices unresponsive.

Our MSI Prestige 14 Evo has also received Windows 11 KB5007215 patch along with an updated Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool (V5.95). So, if you have a PC that is currently running on the previous version of Windows 11, you should receive this update in no time.

Should You Install Windows 11 KB5007215 Update?

If you have a PC with the AMD CPU, which is currently running on Windows 11, then installing Windows 11 KB5007215 will make your computer faster, as it gains back some performance. However, if you have a PC with Windows 10 OS, then we recommend you to wait for a few more months, as Windows 11 OS is still not as stable as Windows 11.

Do note that, even with the Windows 11 KB5007215 update, you won't get Android apps to support Windows 11, which is currently available for beta users. Hence, you can actually wait until that update arrives to fully enjoy the Windows 11 OS.

Best Mobiles in India