AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Review: Affordable Best-In-Class CPU Performance

In the entry-level segment, the company is currently offering Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9 series of CPUs and APUs. We recently got a chance to play around with the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, one of the most affordable APUs from the brand with the integrated Vega 8 GPU which just costs Rs. 8,430.

How does the AMD Ryzen 3 3200 perform in real-life? Is the built-in GPU good enough for casual gaming? Does it still have thermal issues? Let's find out.

Specifications

Number Of Cores: 4

Number Of Threads: 4

Built-In GPU: Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Number Of GPU Cores: 8

Base Clock Speed: 3.6GHz

CMOS: 12nm FinFET

Package: AM4

L3 Cache: 4MB

TDP: 65W

System Specifications

Motherboard: Asus A320M

Storage: Samsung Evo 970 Plus NVMe SSD

RAM: 16GB HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB

PSU: Generic 650W

OS: Windows 10 OS

Monitor: LG UltraWide 1080p

Retail Package Contents

One interesting thing about the AMD CPUs and APUs is the fact that they come with a cooler right out of the box with pre-applied thermal paste. Besides, it also packs in a tiny user manual that explains some of the features of the processor and how to handle it.

CPU Performance

We ran a couple of CPU-centric generic-benchmarks to get an idea about the general performance. On Geekbench 4, the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G shoots 4126 points on single-core and 11571 on multi-core performance.

The single-core performance of the CPU is similar to Intel's 9th gen Core-i5 processors, where the chipset will be good enough for normal day-to-day tasks without any issue. Coming to the multi-core performance, the scores are slightly on a lower side. In theory, the CPU should have posted 16,000+ score on multi-core CPU performance as all four cores have the same clock speed.

On Cinebench R15, the CPU scores 517 cb and this performance is comparable to a 7th Gen Core i7-37720QM with 2.6GHz clock speed with 4-cores and 8-threads.

GPU Performance

I always expect the least from the integrated GPUs. However, the Radeon Vega 8 on the Ryzen 3 3200G is has proven me wrong. It is a 2GB graphics card, which can handle some high-end games like GTA-V, Crysis 3, and CS Go. Similarly, it also offers good performance for battle royale games like PUBG, offering 60fps with medium graphics settings.

On GFXBench (based on DX12), the GPU runs at an average FPS of 73. Similarly, the device offers an average FPS of 59 on Heaven benchmark (based on DX11).

I used a 1080p monitor and all the games that I mentioned above ran without any issue with an average 50 to 60 FPS at medium graphics settings. Cranking up the graphics to high or extreme did improve the detailing on these titles. However, the frame rate fell below 30fps, resulting in lousy game-play.

Thermal Performance

ran the CPU at the base clock speed (3.6GHz). The company claims that it can be overclocked up to 4GHz. However, I would not suggest overclocking the CPU, especially with the stock cooling solution, as it might lead to thermal throttling.

In my fair usage period, I did not notice any sort of overheating whatsoever and the entire system was a bit quiet as well. If you are planning to overclock, then get a better cooling solution.

Verdict

The AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with the built-in Radeon Vega 8 GPU is one of the best APUs, for those who are planning to build a PC for casual gaming and light office work. For the asking price, the APU offers the best possible CPU performance, and the built-in GPU is like icing on the cake.

If you are planning to build a PC within Rs. 30,000, then the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G might be one of the best CPUs available in the market. Go with at least 8GB RAM and pair it up with an SSD for performance enhancements.