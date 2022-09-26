AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Review: Best Mainstream Gaming Processor Out There

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Specifications

Number Of Cores: 8

Number Of threads: 16

Base Clock Speed: 4.5GHz

Boost Clock Speed: 5.4GHz

Total L3 Cache: 32MB

Total L2 Cache: 8MB

PCI Express Version: PCIe 5.0

Lithography: TSMC 5nm FinFET

Package: AM5

TDP: 105W

Testbench Specifications

We use the same test bench to test the Ryzen 7 7700X and the Ryzen 9 7900X. It is based on the latest MSI MEG X670E Ace motherboard with Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Memory, XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold (modular) power supply, Antec Kuhler H2O - K240 RGB CPU cooler, and Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD.

We also used the same AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU to test the gaming and graphical capabilities of the Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. As per the software, the PC was running on Windows 11 OS with the latest 22H2 update.

What's New On Ryzen 7 7700X?

As I mentioned earlier, the underlying technology on the Ryzen 7 7700X is identical to that of the Ryzen 9 7900X and the Ryzen 9 7950X. The Ryzen 7 7700X has eight CPU cores with 16-threads, capable of operating at a maximum clock speed of 5.4GHz (without overclocking).

It also gets the same new IHS, making it look unique. When we look at the cache memory, the Ryzen 7 7700X has a total of 32MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache, which is half that of the Ryzen 9 7900X.

The Ryzen 7 7700X also has a two-core GPU which should help users while assembling the PC without a graphics card. Overall, the new Ryzen 7 7700X is a modern CPU with all the latest technologies like DDR5 support and PCIe Gen 5 support, and it also has AMD EXPO memory overclocking profiles.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Geekbench 5, CPU-Z Performance

On Geekbench 5, the Ryzen 7 7700X posted 2200 points and 13740 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Interestingly, the single-core performance of the Ryzen 7 7700X is as good as the more expensive Ryzen 9 7900X, which makes the Ryzen 7 7700X an excellent gaming CPU.

Similarly, on the CPU-Z benchmark, the Ryzen 7 7700X posted 786.3 points and 8094.5 points on the single-thread and multi-thread benchmarks. This benchmark again proves the point that the Ryzen 7 7700X can deliver top-tier single-core performance, and when it comes to multi-core performance, it is definitely faster than the Intel Core i7-12700K CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Cinebench R23 Performance

On Cinebench R23, the Ryzen 7 7700X 1985 points on the single-core test and 19000 points in the multi-core test with an MP ratio of 9.57. Again, the Ryzen 7 7700X is faster than the Intel Core i7-12700K. However, the more expensive Intel Core i9-12900K is slightly ahead of the curve in terms of both single-core and multi-core performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X PC Mark 10 Performance

The Ryzen 7 7700X when paired with the Radeon RX 6800 posted an overall score of 9,916 with 12,977 points on the essential test, 11,744 points on productivity, and 17,358 on digital content creation. As per this benchmark, the CPU can easily sustain the 5.5GHz clock speed for the entire benchmarking period.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Blender Benchmark

Blender Benchmark (version 3.3.0), the Ryzen 7 7700X processed 150 samples of monster, 87 samples of junkshop, and 71 samples of the classroom. Again, these numbers are a testament that the Ryzen 7 7700X is more than capable of handling even heavy rendering tasks without any issue.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 3D Mark Performance

On 3D Mark graphical benchmark, the Ryzen 7 7700X posted an overall score of 15,574 with a CPU score of 13,506. This benchmark confirms that the Ryzen 7 7700X when combined with the Radeon RX 6800 can easily deliver over 175fps at 1080p resolution on games like Battlefield V.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Gaming Performance

Coming to the gaming capabilities of the Ryzen 7 7700X, the processor offered pretty good performance and the average FPS of all the games that we tested was almost as good as the Ryzen 7900X with less than a five percent difference. On Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the PC posted an average FPS of 102. Similarly, on Far Cry 6, the computer reported an average FPS of 146.

We also got an average FPS of 156 on the Superposition benchmark at 1080p resolution and medium graphics settings. Lastly, on GTA: V, we noticed an average FPS of 138. Overall, the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7700X can be compared to other high-end CPUs like the Ryzen 9 7900X and the Intel Core i9-12900K.

Verdict: Excellent Gaming CPU

The new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7700X delivered an excellent performance on all fronts, and the single-core performance of this CPU is really impressive and is also on par with other high-end desktop processors. Although it consumes more power than the Ryzen 7 5700X, the CPU does convert that extra power into performance.

Just like what we said in the Ryzen 9 7900X review, we would have liked to see DDR4 RAM support, which would have helped users build a Ryzen 7 7700X-based gaming PC using already existing components.