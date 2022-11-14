BYD Atto 3 Launched For ₹34 Lakhs In India: Price Comparison With Chief Rivals Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Chinese automaker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), has announced the prices of its BYD Atto 3 EV SUV in India. It is a premium electric SUV and is the brand's second passenger vehicle offering after the BYD E6 MPV. The BYD Atto 3 has been launched at a price tag of ₹33.99 lakhs ex-showroom in India and will be brought to India in a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) avatar and assembled at BYD's Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai.

For those not in the know, the BYD Atto 3 was announced back in October 2022 and the company has been accepting bookings since October 11, 2022. BYD says that they are sitting on 1500 bookings so far. The deliveries are scheduled for January 2023.

BYD Atto 3: Design, Features

The BYD Atto 3 gets sleek LED projector headlights with wing-shaped DRLs and a chrome/satin-finished grille at the front. The large air dams on the front bumper lend it a sporty appeal. The shoulder line is prominent and extends to the tail section in a seamless manner. The C-pillar is painted in silver color, which might remind you of the Hyundai Creta's C-pillar. It gets large 18-inch alloy wheels, which come with gray and machine-finished elements.

Over to the rear, the BYD Atto 3 sports a connected tail-light design with a full-length DRL. The rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails add a sporty character to the electric vehicle. In terms of dimensions, the EV SUV is the longest in the segment with a length of 4,445mm.

The BYD Atto 3 gets a fancy wavy pattern dashboard with dumbbell-inspired air con vents. It comes with a D-cut steering wheel wrapped in blue leather along with some aluminum embellishments. There's a large 12.8-inch rotating infotainment system in the center and a 5-inch digital instrument cluster. You can select the different drive modes with its airplane-style selector.

The BYD Atto 3 gets an EV powertrain that generates about 201hp and 310nm of torque. There's a 60.48kWh battery pack underneath, which promises to offer a driving range of up to 521km as per the ARAI test cycle. BYD claims that the car can charge from zero to 80 percent in just 50 minutes using its 80kW DC fast charging network. A 7kW AC home charger takes about 10 hours to charge it fully. The car also offers a reverse charging feature for your appliances, which might be useful while traveling or camping.

For creature comforts, the electric SUV is loaded with a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, Auto aircon, a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way adjustable passenger seat, a 360-degree camera, and wireless charging, among others. Safety features include seven airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill hold assist, and ADAS.

Price Comparison With Its Chief Rivals:

The Atto 3 is available in four color options namely Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White and Surf Blue. It is offered in a single fully loaded variant for ₹33.99 lakhs ex-showroom. In comparison, the MG ZS EV starts at ₹22.58 lakhs and goes up to ₹26.50 lakhs. The Hyundai Kona Electric starts at ₹23.84 and goes up to ₹24.03 lakhs. However, the BYD Atto 3 is a bigger vehicle with more features and a higher driving range compared to its rivals.

