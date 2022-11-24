Mahindra XUV400 Variants Information Leaked Ahead Of Launch In January 2023 Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Mahindra took the wraps off its XUV400 electric SUV on World EV Day, which was on September 9, 2022. It intends to start test drives in December, followed by the price reveal, bookings, and deliveries in January 2023. But ahead of the launch, a leaked RTO document has surfaced revealing the variant strategy for the Mahindra XUV400.

Mahindra XUV400: Variants (Rumored)

The leaked document suggests that the Mahindra XUV400 EV will be offered in three variants. The base variant will get the essential features, while the top two variants, EP and EL are expected to be filled to the brim with features. The electric vehicle will come in Arctic Blue, Everest White, Napoli Black, Infinity Blue, and Galaxy Grey colourways.

Mahindra has always tried to undercut its chief rival, Tata Motors, with its latest offerings, The Mahindra XUV400 will be no different, as the brand will look to undercut the Tata Nexon EV, which has been selling like hotcakes. Starting with three variants at launch, Mahindra has the leeway for feature distribution and to price it aggressively.

Apart from the variants information, the RTO document reveals some important aspects of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The vehicle weighs about 1960 kg (Gross weight) with the battery pack weighing around 309kg. The electric motor is rated at 110kW (148 BHP) and is sourced from Valeo Siemens e-Automotive. The battery unit, which is of 39.4kWh capacity, is of NMC (Nickel Manganese and Cobalt) type and is made in-house by Mahindra & Mahindra.

The document also reveals the driving range and the top speed of the vehicle. The Mahindra XUV400 comes with an ARAI-tested 456 km of driving range and a top speed of 150km/h.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Features

Mahindra has been focussing on safety more recently. The Mahindra XUV400 uses UHSS (Ultra High Strength Steel), AHSS (Advanced High Strength Steel), and HSS (High Strength Steel). There's a third load path through the K frame for improved frontal crash protection. Moreover, it comes with UHSS and reinforcements around the battery pack to safeguard it during a mishap.

The electric SUV gets a single pedal technology and three driving modes-Fun, Fast, and Fearless. These modes not only alter the power response but also vary the steering weight accordingly. Some noteworthy features include six airbags, 60+ connected car features, an electric sunroof, a rearview camera, a joystick gear selector, a push start/stop button, an updated touch-screen infotainment system, smartwatch control, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, among others.

Expect the Mahindra XUV400 to be priced between ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh ex-showroom when it goes on sale in January 2023.

