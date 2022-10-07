Ola Electric To Add An Entry-Level Electric Scooter Below ₹80,000 In India Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Ola Electric is looking to expand its electric scooter portfolio in India with the addition of a third product. The Indian EV manufacturer is rumored to be working on an entry-level electric scooter, which will be slotted below the vanilla Ola S1 in the lineup.

This new scooter could be priced below ₹80,000 and will not only target some cheap electric scooters but also some ICE-powered scooters such as the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, and TVS NTorq, among others. Ola Electric witnessed a spike in sales in September 2022, and the brand is trying to further boost its sales by extending the cash discount offer on its Ola S1 Pro.

Ola Electric Entry-Level Scooter: What To Expect?

The Ola S1 Pro is the flagship electric scooter in the company's lineup. Earlier this year, Ola Electric added a lower variant called Ola S1 with a reduced battery pack and range. Going by the naming scheme adopted by Ola, which is similar to smartphones, we can expect the entry-level electric scooter to be named, Ola S1 Lite.

As per rumor mills, the new entry-level electric scooter will boast a similar design, construction, and dimensions as the other two variants. However, it might miss a few features to keep its prices in check. Also, it is likely to pack in a smaller battery pack compared to the Ola S1. The Ola S1 comes with a 3kWh battery that promises a maximum range of 121km on a single charge. Expect the entry-level or the Ola S1 Lite to deliver a range between 80km to 100km on Eco mode and a restricted top speed.

Ola S1 Pro Discount Offer Extended

Ola Electric announced a cash discount of ₹10,000 on its flagship Ola S1 Pro scooter last month as a part of the Navratri sale. It brought down the ex-showroom price of the Ola S1 Pro to an effective ₹1.30 lakh. Additionally, it offered a ₹1500 flat discount on the 5-year extended warranty scheme, interesting finance options with zero processing fee.

The aforementioned discounts and schemes were valid only till October 5, 2022. But, now Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed via a tweet that these offers will be extended till Diwali. The brand consolidated its position in the EV market by gaining the crown of the top EV two-wheeler seller in India for the month of September 2022. Now, it is looking to capitalize on the success by offering discounts, adding new products, and increasing experience centers.

