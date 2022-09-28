Tata Tiago EV With 315Km Range Launched For ₹8.49 Lakhs Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Tata Motors has added its most affordable, Tata Tiago EV, to its electric car portfolio in India. The Tata Tiago EV is based on the petrol-powered Tata Tiago hatchback, which has been in the market for a long time. The announcement comes a whole year after the launch of the Tata Tigor EV sedan. The Tiago EV is aimed toward those on a budget as well as for those who want a compact car for city commutes. Without any further ado, let's see what the Tiago EV has to offer.

Tata Tiago EV: Design, Features

The Tata Tiago EV is identical to its ICE-powered version, but with a few minor tweaks. It gets a tri-arrow pattern on the front lower grille and a blanked-off glossy upper grille with the 'EV' branding. Furthermore, the car comes with some signature EV-exclusive paint jobs to differentiate it from the ICE version.

In terms of creature comforts, the car is loaded with leatherette seats with a tri-arrow pattern, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto projector headlamps, cruise control, push start/stop button, cooled glovebox, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. For entertainment purposes, it gets a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay coupled with an 8-speaker Harman sound system.

The Tata Tiago EV is powered by a Ziptron electric motor, which is a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. It powers the front wheels and propels the car from 0-60km/hr in under six seconds. The car comes with Sport and City modes to suit different driving styles. In terms of battery, it comes with 24kWh and 19.2kWh options to choose from, which offer 315km (MIDC) and 250Km (Estimated MIDC) driving ranges respectively. However, expect the real-life range to be between 150km to 200km.

The car can be charged conveniently by a 3.3kW AC charger, a 7.2kW AC charger, and a fast DC charger. Tata claims it can charge in 3 hours 36 mins with a 7.2kW AC charger and in 57 minutes with a DC fast charger. The battery and motor are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. Tata Motors is offering an 8-year or 1,60,000km warranty on the battery pack.

The electric car also features advanced telematics such as Remote AC On/Off with temperature settings, Remote Geo-Fencing and car location tracking, smartwatch connectivity, real-time charge status, remote vehicle health diagnostics, dynamic charger locator, driving score, and many more.

Tata Tiago EV: Price, Availability

The Tata Tiago EV comes at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh ex-showroom for the base variant with a 19.2kWh battery pack. The top variant with the 24kWh battery and 7.2kW charger is priced at ₹11.79 lakh ex-showroom. The car is offered in seven trims and all prices are excluding state subsidies.

Bookings will open on October 10, 2022, and deliveries will commence in January 2023. The prices are introductory for the first 10,000 customers including 2000 existing Tata EV owners.

