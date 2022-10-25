Ola S1 Air Launched For ₹84,999: Is Cheaper Variant More Practical? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Ola Electric introduced its entry-level electric scooter in India, the Ola S1 Air, on October 22 2022. The Ola S1 Air is slotted below the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in its lineup. Dubbed an "ICE Killer", the Ola S1 Air comes with an aggressive introductory price of ₹79,999.

The EV adorns a similar design language with a few changes to its suspension, features, and battery pack to make it affordable for the masses. Have the changes made it more practical compared to the costlier variants? Let's dive into its specifications to understand the changes.

Ola S1 Air: Features, Specifications

The Ola S1 Air is underpinned by the same platform as the more premium Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. So, it comes with a similar design, but with a different dual-tone paint finish to set it apart. It loses the alloy wheels and comes with dual telescopic front shock absorbers as against the single-sided fork suspension. The rear mono shock suspension is also replaced by rear twin shock absorbers. The scooter gets drum brakes at both ends.

The Ola S1 Air is powered by a 4.5kW electric motor and a 2.5kWh battery pack. In comparison, the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters come with 3kWh and 3.97kWh battery packs respectively. The Ola S1 Air despite the smaller battery can reach a top speed of 90km/h and comes with a claimed driving range of 101km (IDC) in the Eco mode.

Ola Electric says that the change in the suspension setup and tweaks to the powertrain make the Ola S1 Air lighter by 25kg when compared to the Ola S1 Pro. For more practicality, the Ola S1 Air gets a flat floorboard compared to the curved ones on the other two. This would allow you to carry luggage or groceries much easier. The boot space is down to 34 liters as opposed to 36 liters on the Ola S1 Pro.

Despite being a cheaper variant, the Ola S1 Air still packs in a 7-inch color TFT touchscreen as the other two models with preloaded Move OS 3.0. It will get riding modes, enhanced hyper charging support, hill hold assist, moods and sounds, multiple profiles, in-built speakers, Party Mode, proximity lock/unlock, and more.

Ola S1 Air: Is It More Practical?

There have been many instances of the breakage of the front single-sided fork suspension of the Ola S1/S1 Pro on the internet. The Ola S1 Air may have lost the sporty appeal due to the omission of this suspension, but the conventional dual telescopic will probably be able to handle our broken roads better. Also, steel wheels offer more durability than alloy wheels and are cheaper to replace. However, the Ola S1 Air gets drum brakes, which might not be as effective as the disc brakes on the Ola S1/S1 Pro.

Overall, the Ola S1 Air seems like a practical alternative and might suit the riding style and road conditions of India better. Initially available for ₹79,999, the price of the Ola S1 Air has now gone up to ₹84,999 and is available to pre-book with deliveries in early 2023.

