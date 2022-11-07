Just In
- 21 min ago Twitter To Ban Accounts Impersonating Others; Won’t Allow Name Change After Blue Tick
- 2 hrs ago Scientists Hint We Might Be Wrong About The Universe’s Origin
- 3 hrs ago Twitter Calling Back Some Employees It Fired "By Mistake": Musk Missing Talent?
- 3 hrs ago Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 To Get ColorOS 13 Stable On November 8: Should You Upgrade?
Don't Miss
- Movies Arbaaz Khan Opens Up On Son Arhaan's Bollywood Plans; 'He Assisted Karan Johar...'
- News A sense of satisfaction, my journey ends here says outgoing CJI U U Lalit
- Lifestyle Champa Shashti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legends, And Significance
- Education Apply for AILET 2023 Exam: How to Apply, Eligibility, Fee, Seats, Colleges, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and More
- Sports Method in the madness! Suryakumar Yadav decodes his outrageous scoop shot against Zimbabwe
- Finance Buy This Auto Stock For 16% Gains, Revenue Grew 20% QoQ, EV Ramp-Up In Focus: Prabhudas Lilladher
- Automobiles Skoda Hikes Prices Of Kushaq SUV Up To Rs 60,000
- Travel Bougainville Island: The Ultimate Travel Guide
Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid Launched Globally: Will India Get it?
Suzuki S-Cross: Design, Features
The Suzuki S-Cross hybrid doesn't get any changes to its exteriors compared to the mild hybrid. It boasts a butch-looking front end with an SUV-ish look. The large glossy grill is complimented by a thick chrome strip that houses the Suzuki logo. It gets a full LED headlamp cluster with some chrome accents. Over to the side, it comes with thick plastic cladding on the fenders for a rugged appeal.
The dashboard is also similar to the mild-hybrid version. It might remind you of the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India. The car comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment screen. The steering wheel is carried over from the pre-facelift and misses out on the new generation Suzuki D-cut steering wheel.
Talking about its powertrain, the S-Cross features a 1.5L 4-cylinder unit paired with a 140V hybrid architecture. It generates about 110PS and 138Nm torque. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is plonked with a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine. The 4-cylinder mill in the S-Cross is expected to be more refined and tractable.
The engine and electric motor are mated to a 6-speed AMT in the S-Cross as opposed to the e-CVT gearbox on the Grand Vitara. It comes with 2WD and AWD options. 0-100km/h in the 2WD takes 12.7 seconds and 13.5 seconds in the AWD version. Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 19.2km/l for the 2WD variant and 17.2km/l for the AWD version. These figures are significantly lower than the Grand Vitara's claim of 27.97km/l, which could be due to the 4-cylinder engine.
Will Maruti-Suzuki Bring It To India?
The Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross was a dud in sales in India compared to other offerings by the brand. Initially, it came with a stonker of a 1.6-litre diesel engine, which excited automobile enthusiasts. But, the crossover look was something that didn't excite buyers in the segment. Folks preferred SUVs over it and especially the Hyundai Creta made matters worse for the S-Cross.
It is unlikely that Maruti Suzuki will introduce the S-Cross again to the Indian market, largely because its Grand Vitara SUV is selling like hotcakes and is more desirable. Moreover, the fuel efficiency of the S-Cross hybrid is significantly lesser compared to the Grand Vitara. Coming to the price, it starts at around ₹22 lakhs and goes up to ₹26 lakhs in the UK market.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
66,999
-
15,999
-
7,499
-
19,649
-
9,300
-
6,600
-
7,300
-
27,999
-
25,034
-
10,608