Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid With 21.1kmp/l Debuts In India: Better Than The Innova Crysta? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Toyota has finally unveiled its highly anticipated MPV, the Innova Hycross in India. It is an all-new model with a Hybrid powertrain and will sell alongside the petrol/diesel-powered Innova Crysta in the country. The Innova Hycross is the first Innova to be underpinned by a monocoque construction as opposed to the ladder-on frame chassis of the older Innovas. However, it packs in a more fuel-efficient engine, more space, and is filled to the brim with features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Design, Features

The Toyota Innova Hycross seems like a blend of the Innova Crysta and the Toyota Veloz MPV. It gets an upright stance and a muscular front end compared to the Innova Crysta. SUV fans are going to appreciate this bold-looking front fascia. However, there are a few styling cues that are unmistakably Innova. For instance, the sleek LED headlights are reminiscent of the Innova Crysta's headlights. Also, the front grill design is similar to that of the Innova Crysta. The front bumper is very aggressive with trapezoidal air dams that lend it a sporty look.

Over to the side, it gets flared wheel arches with plastic cladding for a rugged appeal. The side look is enhanced by the large 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels that are offered on the top-spec variant. Coming to the rear, the tail lamps come with LED treatment, but the overall design of the tail lamps is too basic. They look pale in comparison with the aggressive front end.

The Hycross is a slightly bigger vehicle compared to the Innova Crysta as it measures 4,755mm in length and 1,850mm in width. The wheelbase is also 100mm longer at 2850mm.

Talking about its interiors, the Innova Hycross gets a completely new multi-layered dashboard with soft-touch materials. It gets a black and brown treatment, which increases the premium quotient. The steering wheel is all-new and there is a large 10-inch floating infotainment system.

In terms of creature comforts, the Hycross gets electric seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, Ottoman bucket seats in the middle row, a powered tailgate, and paddle shifters, among others. Safety features include ADAS systems such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a pre-collision system. Furthermore, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, and ESP.

The Innova Hycross comes with a strong-hybrid engine in India. It is Toyota's fifth-gen (M20A-FXS) strong-hybrid mill, which is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit. It churns out 152hp and 187Nm of torque independently, and combined with the electric motor produces about 184hp. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT transmission. Toyota claims a 0-100km/h in 9.5 secs and a fuel efficiency of 21.1km/l.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Expected Price, Availability

Toyota hasn't revealed the prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross in India yet. It is expected to announce the prices in January 2023. But, it has started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹50,000. Expect it to be priced between ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh ex-showroom.

Should You Opt For The Hycross Over The Innova Crysta?

The Innova Hycross is developed primarily for those who are looking for a spacious practical MPV with all the latest gadgetry. Also, with a 21km/l fuel efficiency, it would be cheaper to run compared to the Innova Crysta diesel. However, for folks in the hilly regions, the Innova Crysta with the ladder-on frame construction and rear-wheel drive would continue to be the top pick as it is better suited to tackle broken surfaces and steep inclines.

