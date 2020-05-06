What Happens When Airtel Prepaid Number Is Recharged Twice

Speaking of which, you must be aware that the aforementioned apps can also be used to pay postpaid mobile bills and recharge prepaid mobile as well. But, have there been any scenario where you might have accidentally recharged your prepaid mobile number?

If you never came across such a situation then this must be one question you might be looking for an answer for. In this article we will tell you what happens when a mobile prepaid number is recharged twice:

What Happens When Mobile Number Is Recharged With Normal Packs?

When you open any digital payment app and head to the prepaid mobile recharge section, you need to link the number that needs to be recharged. While you can manually enter a number to recharge, linking it helps for future recharges as the app will automatically fetch details like previous recharge amounts and special pack details.

In the next step, you need to enter the amount you want to top-up or can select from the offer options available in the window. We have used the PhonePe app to recharge a prepaid Airtel mobile number for reference.

So, upon recharging the number with normal packs, the balance adds up the previously available one. Suppose, if you recharged your number with Rs. 100 which offers a Talktime of Rs. 81.75 twice, your balance will sum up to Rs. 163.5. So, technically you don't lose your money here.

What Happens When Mobile Number is Recharged With Special Packs?

This is what would be the major concern for the majority of the consumers. While recharging mobile with Talktime plans adds up to the balance, the special recharges also get activated twice.

For reference, we recharged the Airtel prepaid number with Rs 49 Smart pack which offers Rs. 38.52 of Talktime and 100MB data for 28 days. Upon recharging the number twice with the same smart pack, the real-time and the data amount added up to the existing one.

The number showed Rs. 77.04 and 204.8MB 4G data. Notably, the pack validity remains the same as offered by the previous recharge. This clears the confusion that only the Talktime or data that is being offered in a pack will double rather than the validity is extended.

We would like to add that if you are trying to make the payment from the same app twice it won't be successful anyhow. Even if you tried doing so there will be a message stating ‘this number has been recharged recently and you need to wait for a while'. So, you will get a warning beforehand limiting the twice mobile recharge situation.