Samsung Monsoon Sale (July 18 to 24) – Get Up To 47% Off On Smartphones, TVs And More
Samsung has announced its latest sale scheme called "2019 Samsung Monsoon Sale". (Starting 18th July) and, the sale will end on 24th July 2019. During this period, the users will get up to 55% off on smartphones, TVs, and other electronic products. Find a list of some Samsung products before making the purchase decision.
You can also find the best deals and discounts of Samsung products on the company's official website. Coming to the offers, you will get some devices and other electronic products with up to Rs. 1,500 cashback using Amazon Pay. On using HDFC credit card, you will get 5% cashback on Samsung M series smartphones.
Other offers include MakeMyTrip vouchers worth up to Rs. 15,000, discounts up to Rs. 10,000 on OYO hotel bookings in India, and many more.
Samsung Galaxy M40 (Get FLAT 5% instant cashback using HDFC Credit Cards.)
Offers:
- No Cost EMI starts from Rs. 3,331.14/ month.
- Standard EMI starts from Rs. 3,449.24/ month.
- Get up to Rs 10,000 Off on OYO hotel bookings in India.
- Get MakeMyTrip Vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000.
- Get Airtel 100% More Data Up to 1120GB | Applicable on Rs. 249 & Rs. 349 Plans.
- Get Jio 4G Double Data Vouchers | Applicable on Rs 198 & Rs 299 Plans.
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A70 (MRP Price Rs 30,900, After Discount Price Rs 28,990)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A20 (MRP: Rs 12,900, After Discounts Rs 11,490)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30 (MRP: Rs 18,000, Discount Price Rs 15,490)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A50 (MRP: Rs 24,000, After Discount Rs 21,490)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30 (MRP: Rs 19,590, After Discounts Rs 16,990)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10e (MRP: Rs 55,900, After Discounts Rs 50,900)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 (MPR: Rs 55,900, After Discounts Rs 50,900)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Get additional exchange value Rs 9,000 for your old phone.)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M10 (MRP: Rs 9,290, After Discounts Rs 7,990)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official Site
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3.5mm Audio Jack
- FM Radio
- 3430 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M20 (MRP: Rs 13,390, After Discounts Rs 11,990)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung 208cm (82 inch) Q900R 8K Smart QLED
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- Samsung's proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology based on machine learning upscales picture and sound quality to 8K regardless of the original source quality or format
- Samsung QLED 8K TVs utilize the Quantum Processor 8K that optimizes audio and video to the specific content on the screen. It creates an even more detailed sound experience by tailoring the audio settings to the specific layout of the room.
- Ambient Mode enables users to apply an interactive background to the virtually bezel-less TV frame, blending it into the living room wall, while displaying information such as weather conditions and time, when it is not in use. It can also display artistic content like photos and works of art.
- With the QLED 8K TVs, the TV will double up as an interactive wall feature that blends in with the interiors.
- Building on the Ambient Mode's ability to blend in with home interiors, the TV can be hung on the wall with a No Gap Wall-Mount, intelligently embedded on the back of the TV so that it blends in seamlessly.
- The One Invisible Connection and One Connect Box on Samsung's QLED TV range do away with unsightly wires dangling from the TV.
- QLED 8K TVs also recognize and analyze a number of connected entertainment devices like audio devices connected via optical cable with the One Remote Control, then automatically switches the TV's image source and audio output for an optimized viewing experience.
Samsung 163cm (65 inch) Q6F 4K Smart QLED TV (MRP: Rs 16,99,990, Discount Price Rs 13,99,900)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- 40 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 200 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
- 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
- 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Samsung 138cm (55 inch) NU6100 UHD TV (MRP: Rs 1,04,900, After Discounts Rs 59,990)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- 40 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 200 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
- 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Samsung Galaxy Watch (MRP: Rs 13,390, After Discount Price Rs 19,990)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- Circular Design and Vintage Textured Body with Scratch Resistant Gorilla Glass DX+
- Swim Ready - Water Resistant Upto 50 m (5 ATM)
- Check Physical Location and Map Routes with Built-in GPS
- Track Exercise Time, Calories Burned, Heart Rate, Distance and Pace
- Battery Lasts Over 80 hrs on Bluetooth Mode and 24 hrs with GPS On
- View Schedule at a Glance in My Day Watch Face, Get Reminded of Appointments and Important Occasions
- Rotating Bezel UI
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Samsung Galaxy Buds (Win up to ₹1,500 cashback using Amazon Pay. Get an assured cashback of Rs 200)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- 58mAH lithium-ion battery
- Truly wearable experience with long lasting battery life ( 6 hours buds and 7 hours case)
- Clear and crisp sound with sound by AKG
- Enhanced usability with wireless charging support and automatic sound switching
- Battery - 58mAH for the earbuds and 252 mAh for the cradle/ case
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
Samsung Earphone HS1303 (MRP Rs 699, After Discount Price Rs 549)
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- 6 Months Brand Warranty
- Compact, Light-Weight Design
- In-Line Multi-Function Remote with Built-In Mic
- Performs Answer, Volume Control
JBL E55 BT - Wireless On Ear
Buy This offer on Samsung Official site
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound
- Up to 20-hour battery life
- Two-hour recharge time
- Seamlessly switch between devices
- Comfort-fi t fabric headband
- Sound controls on ear-cup
- Tangle-free fabric cable
- One-button universal remote with
- microphone
- Improved ergonomic design
