Amazon Prime Day Sale – Offers On Select Samsung Smartphones

Amazon Prime day sale offers some greater deals on a few Samsung phones. You will get these offers on these devices via Amazon, from 15th - 16th July 2019. These handsets come from different price category. For more information, you can have a look at some of these devices below.

The offers given by Amazon are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The users can also a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

There are some more offers related to all these Samsung devices in our list, that you can find on Amazon's shopping platform. Besides, on the portal, you will also find some newly launched Samsung handsets that you can book under a pre-booking option.

13% off on Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

5000 MAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
9% off on Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera +5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3430mAh battery
54% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Key Specs 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
41% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

