Amazon Prime Day Sale – Offers On Select Samsung Smartphones
Amazon Prime day sale offers some greater deals on a few Samsung phones. You will get these offers on these devices via Amazon, from 15th - 16th July 2019. These handsets come from different price category. For more information, you can have a look at some of these devices below.
The offers given by Amazon are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The users can also a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.
There are some more offers related to all these Samsung devices in our list, that you can find on Amazon's shopping platform. Besides, on the portal, you will also find some newly launched Samsung handsets that you can book under a pre-booking option.
13% off on Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy M20
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 5000 MAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy A50
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
9% off on Samsung Galaxy M30
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera +5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Samsung Galaxy M10
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3430mAh battery
54% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Samsung Galaxy A30
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
41% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+
Buy This offer on Amazon Prime
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
