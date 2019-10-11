Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers On Electronics Gadgets

Offers by Amazon include 10% instant discount along with bonus offer on using ICICI bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, exchange and cashbackback offers, double data offers, and no-cost EMI options. You will get a credit up to Rs. 1 lakh on a few debit card, and Rs. 100 offer on using Bajaj Finserv card. You will also get up to Rs. 2,500 and an extra Rs. 250 cashback on booking the flight.

Up To 40% Off On Smartphones

The users will seek up to 40% off on some smartphones. You can have the OnePlus 7T at a price from Rs. 37,999 and the Redmi 7A at just Rs. 4,999. You will also get 2-year warranty services on the Redmi 7A device.

Rock Bottom Prices (No Cost EMI, Exchange Offers)

You can get 6000 plus deals on more than 200 brands on several electronic products. These products include laptops, smartwatches, camears, and more.

Up To 60% Off On TVs And Appliances

The users will get up to 60% off on some TVs and appliances. You can have the OnePlus(55) 4K QLED TV at Rs. 69,899. Other products like refrigerators, washing machines, and more are also available at discounted price options.

Up To 90% Off On Fashion Products

The users will get up to 90% off on fashion products. You will get an extra Rs. 1,000 cashback on these products.

Up To 80% Off On Home And Kitchen Products

You can have your home and kitchen products with up to 80% off. You can have these products from brands such as Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, and more.

Lowest Price on Daily Essentials

You can have more than 30,000 daily essentials at much lower price options. These products come from various brands.

Up To 70% Off On Books, Gaming and Toys

The users will get books, gaming and toys with up to 70% off. You can get a wider variety of books, helmets, car and bike accessories at plenty of offers.

Up To 60% Off On Amazon Echo Gadgets

The users will be getting up to 60% off on several Amazon Echo gadgets. You can have the Fire TV stick at its lowest price option and Echo Dot along with Wipro Smart bulb at special price figure.

Up To 80% Off On Amazon Brands

You will get up to 80% off on some Amazon brands. These brands cover a wider range of products at plenty of exciting offers.