    Buy Audio Gadgets, Speakers, Headphones And More At Up To 60% Off On Amazon

    By
    |

    Amazon is offering up to 60% off some electronics covering audio gadgets, speakers, headphones, and more. All these can be found in detail by following Amazon's official website. For further clearance, we have mentioned these products in separate headings that you can see below.

    Up To 60% Off On Audio Gadgets, Speaker, Headphones and More
     

    Offers include 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 off on Bank Of Baroda credit card transaction, bigger exchange offer, cashback offer, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and more.

    Up To 50% Off In-Ear wireless

    Get all your favorite in-ear wireless headphones with up to 50% off price deals. You can buy boAt BassHeads 102 wired earphones from Rs. 349 with 73% off. It is equipped with a 3.5 mm angled jack and comes in three different colors. 

    Up To 50% Off On-Ear wireless

    Get up to 50% off on some on-ear wireless headphones. You can have the Boat Rockerz 400 headphones from Rs. 1,399. The headphones offer HD clear sound with super bass. And, these are compatible with mobiles, tablets, and laptops.

    Up To 40% Off On-Ear Truely wireless

    You can seek up to 40% off on some on-ear Truly wireless earphones. You can have the Artis BE810M True Wireless Bluetooth stereo earphones from Rs. 2,799. These earphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

    Up To 50% Off On Wired

    Seek up to 50% off on some wired earphones. Motorola Pulse 3 on-ear wired headphone at Rs. 562, which is compatible with Alexa. There are various other wired headphones from different brands that you can see.

    Up To 50% Off On Noise cancellation

    On buying noise cancellation based headphones, you can get up 50% off. You can buy the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC Bluetooth headphone at Rs. 8,490. Its Noise Gard active noise cancellation feature removes ambient noise levels boosting the audio experience. The EMI for the product starts from Rs. 400 per month.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Speaker

    Buy Bluetooth speakers on Amazon and get up to 60% off on them. You can buy Echo Dot of 3rd generation at Rs. 3,499 with 22% off. It is available in multiple colors and is Alexa-compatible. Get it at an EMI starting from Rs. 165 per month.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Audio

    Get a few home audio systems with up to 60% off price deals. The top brands which are giving speakers at the best offers are boat, Sony, JBL, Bose, and more.

    Up To 30% Off On Party And Speaker

    Buy some party and speakers and get a discount up to 30% off on them. You can buy the boAt stone 1400 Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 4,799 at an EMI beginning from Rs. 226 per month. You can use the speaker for up to 7 hours on a single charge.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
